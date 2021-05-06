Close sidebar

Lions squad announced as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton misses out

by Eoin Harte
Lions

The 37-man squad for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa has been announced.

Lions head coach Gatland revealed that he and his coaching staff have decided to take 37 players instead of the originally intended 36.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has missed out on selection, as well as Irish lock James Ryan, while a number of unexpected inclusions have been also been made.

 

Plenty of brave decisions.

In total, 11 England players, 10 Wales players, eight Ireland players and eight Scotland players have been selected in the squad.

Gatland hasn’t been afraid to make a number of brave decisions, as the much-lauded England international outcast Sam Simmonds has been included based on his performances for Exeter Chiefs.

Bundee Aki has also been named in the squad, despite being behind Garry Ringrose in Ireland’s pecking order.

Check out the full British and Irish Lions squad below.

Backs: Josh Adams (Wales), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Dan Biggar (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Gareth Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Chris Harris (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Conor Murray (Ireland), Ali Price (Scotland), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), Finn Russell (Scotland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), Anthony Watson (England), Liam Williams (Wales).

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Jack Conan (Ireland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Tom Curry (England), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Johnny Hill (England), Maro Itoje (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, captain), Wyn Jones (Wales), Courtney Lawes (England), Ken Owens (Wales), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Sam Simmonds (England), Rory Sutherland (Scotland), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Mako Vunipola (England), Hamish Watson (Scotland).

Read More About:

Related posts

Alun Wyn Jones announced as captain of the British and Irish Lions

Donal Lenihan calls for Leinster to sign ‘high-profile’ overseas players

Joe Marler opens up on regrets from 2017 Lions tour after missing out this year