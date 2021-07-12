Conor Murray to lead the Lions out for the first time against South Africa A

Conor Murray will captain the British and Irish Lions from the start of a game for the first time against South Africa A this Wednesday.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has made 12 changes to the starting team that played the Sharks for a second time on Saturday, while there is also positional changes for Anthony Watson and Chris Harris.

The match against South Africa A is the first game of the tour that will take place in Cape Town, where the Lions look set to remain for the rest of the tour due to the high incidence rate of covid in the province of Gauteng.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team to face South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday 💪 Read more below 👇

#CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 12, 2021

Toughest challenge yet for the tourists.

The match against South Africa A should prove to be the toughest challenge the Lions have faced on tour so far, as the team will be made up of players who have been selected in the Springboks’ 46-man squad.

The Springboks’ coaching staff will be short of a few options for the game due to a number of covid cases in their camp, but they will be able to name a strong side with plenty of international experience nonetheless.

Wednesday’s game will be the last opportunity for some players in the Lions squad to stake a claim for a place in the test team against the Springboks, as it is the second-last warm-up game before the test series kicks off.

The match between the Lions and South Africa A kicks off at 7pm Irish time at Cape Town Stadium.

Check out the Lions’ match-day squad against South Africa A below.

15. Anthony Watson (England)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

13. Chris Harris (Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Conor Murray – captain (Ireland)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Josh Navidi (Wales)

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

17. Mako Vunipola (England)

18. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

19. Adam Beard (Wales)

20. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

21. Sam Simmonds (England)

22. Gareth Davies (Wales)

23. Elliot Daly (England)

