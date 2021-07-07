British and Irish Lions’ game with Sharks in doubt after positive covid test

The British and Irish Lions have confirmed that a member of their management team has tested positive for covid, leaving this evening’s game with the Sharks in doubt.

The positive test showed up during a standard covid screening test among the Lions squad, while all members of the squad have since been given PCR tests.

Two players and two members of staff have been identified as close contacts and will now have to isolate themselves, along with the individual who tested positive.

Wednesday’s Lions game will go ahead depending on subsequent PCR tests.

The Lions’ game against the Sharks this evening will take place if the subsequent round of PCR testing all return negative results later this afternoon, but will be moved from 6 pm to 7 pm (Irish time).

Managing director of the British and Irish Lions Ben Calveley has insisted that the squad took all the necessary precautions since the beginning of the tour while revealing that the close contacts were quickly isolated.

An exact time on a decision for whether this evening’s game will be played has not been given, but the Lions have stated that an update will be given in due course.

Positive cases in Lions, Bulls, Springboks and Georgian camps.

The Lions’ game with the Bulls on Saturday has already been called off, although tour organisers have said that they are looking to either postpone the game or find an alternative opposition for this weekend.

The Springboks’ game with Georgia scheduled for this Friday has been called off, after positive cases were recorded in both the South African and Georgian camps.

With the first test between the Lions and the Springboks set to take place in 17 days, there will be fears that the series will not be able to go ahead after positive cases among four squads currently in South Africa.

