British and Irish Lions confirm revised schedule of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions have confirmed changes to the schedule for their tour of South Africa which were first leaked at the weekend.

All eight matches of the tour will now be played in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg, as the cities of Port Elizabeth, Durban and Mbombela have been removed as hosts for Lions games.

The changes have been made in an effort to reduce the potential impact of the pandemic, as the new schedule will feature less travelling for the touring side, which will provide them with more stable accommodation.

The Lions and SA Rugby have confirmed the fixtures for the #CastleLionsSeries. Every match of the Tour will be played in Gauteng or Cape Town, and the @LionsRugbyCo have replaced the SA Invitational team. Read more below 👇#LionsRugby #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 14, 2021

The order in which the Lions play their upcoming opponents has also been changed, as they were due to play the Stormers in Cape Town for their first match of the tour, but they will now play the Johannesburg-based Lions first.

The tourists were not originally due to play the Johannesburg-based Lions, but Warren Gatland’s men will now play the former Super Rugby side instead of an Invitational South African XV.

Change of venue for the test series against the Springboks.

The dates for the three tests against the Springboks remain the same, but there has been a change in regards to the venues.

The Lions were originally due to play their first test against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, but they will now play the first match of the series at Cape Town Stadium.

The last two games will now both be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Originally, the Lions were due to play one of their two tests in Johannesburg at Ellis Park Stadium.

The Lions’ first game of the summer against Japan at Murrayfield Stadium remains unchanged, and will be shown live on free-to-air TV on the 26th of June.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, south africa rugby, springboks