Lions player ratings as Marcus Smith stands out in his first game in red

The British and Irish Lions got back to winning ways against the Stormers, as they ran in seven tries after a slow start to the game.

It wasn’t a perfect display from the Lions, as they made a few uncharacteristic errors in what turned out to be quite an open game, but it was a good run out for the tourists a week out from the first test.

Check out our Lions player ratings below.

80’ | @THESTORMERS 3 – 49 Lions

15. Stuart Hogg: 7

The Lions captain looked dangerous with the ball and was rarely troubled by the Stormers’ kicks to the back field. He didn’t set to game alight but he did show that his period of isolation hasn’t affected his form.

14. Josh Adams: 6

The Welsh winger didn’t do anything wrong but he wasn’t overly involved during the 58 minutes he was on the pitch. Nonetheless, he has plenty of credit in the bank from his earlier try-scoring exploits.

13. Elliot Daly: 6

The Englishman showed lovely hands for a van der Merwe break in the early half, but like Adams he wasn’t given much opportunity. He could still start against the Springboks however, due to his performance off the bench against South Africa ‘A’.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 8

The Irishman was impressive on his return from a hamstring injury as he put in an excellent performance in defence. He was also one of the Lions’ better attacking players in the backline and firmly put his hand up for test selection.

11. Duhan van der Merwe: 8

No tries for the Scotland winger today but he was very much involved, having racked up 115 metres going forward. Gatland has a real selection dilemma on his hands, as every winger has played well on tour so far.

10. Marcus Smith: 9

The youngster was class in his first game in Lions colours, as he kicked perfectly off the tee while he also mixed it up nicely in open play. As the Stormers’ defence tired he kicked into another gear, making two excellent breaks late on.

9. Ali Price: 7

The Scottish scrum-half kept the game at a high tempo after a stop-start opening 20 minutes, which the Stormers eventually struggled to deal with after the hosts’ bright start to the game.

8. Jack Conan: 8

The Leinster man showed good pace to go over for his try, and while his attacking ability usually gets the most plaudits he got through plenty of work in defence. While Taulupe Faletau was ahead of him in the pecking order before the tour, Conan has played better than the Welshman in South Africa.

7. Hamish Watson: 8

The Scotland international made a few trademark explosive carries, but he was actually more impressive in defence today, putting in a total of 15 tackles.

6. Tadhg Beirne: 7

The Munster man was the quietest of the three back row forwards, but he played well nonetheless as he again showed off his jackling ability. Beirne is well in contention to start against the Springboks.

5. Jonny Hill: 8

The Exeter Chiefs lock put in his best performance in a Lions shirt, as he made 13 tackles in Cape Town, which was second only to Watson. He is unlikely to feature in the first test but he did show what he is capable of today.

4. Adam Beard: 7

The Welshman ran a nice line for his try, and while he wasn’t overly busy in defence he was involved in a number of Lions attacks in which he showed nice hands.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 7

The Wexford man showed his ability in open play with a great break, while he also did plenty of the ugly stuff as per usual. Furlong is in pole position to start against the Springboks.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: 9

The Englishman did all he could to claim a starting test spot, as he made a number of excellent steals and showed great awareness to score his try, while he was unlucky not to score another early on.

1. Rory Sutherland: 7

The Scotsman put in a decent 50-minute shift against the Stormers, putting in some nice carries and tackles while the Lions’ scrum got the upper hand for the most part.

Replacements: 7

The game was all but over by the time any replacements were introduced, but Gatland will be delighted with tour captain Alun Wyn Jones’ shift. The Wales legend made seven tackles in 27 minutes, a number of them with his recently dislocated shoulder, which thankfully didn’t seem to trouble the 35-year-old.

