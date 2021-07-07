Lions player ratings as the tourists brush aside the Sharks

The British and Irish Lions again proved far too strong for their opposition, as they blew away the Sharks in a one-sided encounter.

The Lions had to make numerous changes to their team after a number of players were ruled out for covid-related reasons, but the starting team looked as if they had been playing together all week.

Check out our Lions player ratings below.

80’ | @TheSharksZA 7 Lions 54

FULL-TIME Another exciting outing comes to a close as we run out 54 – 7 winners. Impressive performances all around against some top opposition. Give the squad your congratulations below ⬇️#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/jFYv2s634F — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021

15. Josh Adams: 8

The Welshman just can’t stop scoring tries. While Adams wasn’t as prolific as he was on Saturday he played very well again, especially when considering he started his third consecutive game for the touring side.

14. Louis Rees-Zammit: 7

Gave a nice offload for Adams’ first try and showed his signature pace to score a try of his own. Adams and van der Merwe have been better on tour so far but the youngster is certainly still in contention for a test spot.

13. Elliot Daly: 8

While the Saracens player didn’t get on the scoresheet himself, Daly was instrumental in a number of the Lions’ tries, giving a lovely little flick on for van der Merwe’s third.

12. Bundee Aki: 6

The Connacht man did well to score his try from a pick and go but he didn’t get as much ball as he would have liked and seemed to fade out of the game in the second half.

11. Duhan van der Merwe: 8

Scored a hat-trick alongside the prolific Josh Adams in another game where the Scotland winger didn’t put a foot wrong. Van der Merwe’s second try was particularly impressive, as he showed good control with the ball at his feet.

10. Owen Farrell: 8

The England captain put in arguably his best performance of the year in an all-round 50-minute stint. Farrell’s ability to play at both 10 and 12 means he is well within a chance of making the test team.

9. Ali Price: 7

While Price didn’t come up with any individual piece of brilliance the Scottish scrum-half kept the pace up all game which constantly had the Sharks on the back foot.

8. Sam Simmonds: 8

The game arguably suited Simmonds better than any of the other forwards, as he was able to show off his abilities in open space on a number of occasions. He also put in 11 tackles in a good all-round performance.

7. Tom Curry: 7

Curry was busy in defence, making 12 tackles in total, but the Englishman failed to have much of an effect in attack. There’s still time, but right now Hamish Watson is the front-runner to start at seven for the Lions.

6. Josh Navidi: 8

The Welshman was a late call-up but proved that he is a Lions calibre player with a massive defensive performance today. He was unlucky to have his try disallowed, although it was the right call from referee Jaco Peyper.

5. Adam Beard: 7

The Welshman didn’t get his hands on the ball much but he kept busy in defence in a decent 80-minute shift.

4. Iain Henderson: 7

Like his second-row partner Beard, the Lions captain didn’t have many opportunities with the ball but made 14 tackles in a solid outing.

3. Zander Fagerson: 5

The Lions’ scrum conceded a few penalties although they did get the upper hand on the Sharks on a couple of occasions too. Didn’t do much in open play although it wasn’t exactly a game tailor-made for props.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: 7

The Exeter Chiefs hooker should have done better when attempting to score a try off the back of a maul but he was effective in both attack and defence in the loose, and made a good steal at the ruck.

1. Mako Vunipola: 6

As with Fagerson, Vunipola was pinged in the scrum but played his role in winning a few penalties at the set-piece also. Made a few carries and tackles but certainly didn’t stand out against the Sharks.

Replacements: 7

Not much was needed from the replacements as the Lions were in complete control by half time, but the scrum improved notably with the introduction of Tadhg Furlong and Rory Sutherland.

