Player ratings as Henshaw and Biggar stand out in Lions victory against Japan

While they took their foot of the pedal in the second half, the British and Irish Lions were comfortable victors against an adventurous Japanese side.

Robbie Henshaw and Dan Biggar were the stand out players at Murrayfield, but each player put in a decent shift in the Lions’ first game of 2021.

Check out our Lions player ratings below.

15. Liam Williams: 7

Looked very dangerous with ball in hand and was never really troubled by Japan’s kicks to the Lions’ backfield. Stuart Hogg is expected to start at 15 against South Africa but Williams is certainly still in the running.

14. Josh Adams: 7

Showed great footwork and strength to get over for the Lions’ first try of 2021. The Welshman didn’t have many opportunities in the match but he certainly didn’t do his test chances any harm.

13. Robbie Henshaw: 9

Continued his excellent form this season in the Lions’ first run out, showing off his abilities in both attack and defence. The Irishman is the clear front runner to start in the centres against the Springboks.

12. Bundee Aki: 8

Played very well in his first 55 minutes in a Lions jersey. The Connacht man was solid in defence and ran a great line which cut apart the Japanese defence in the build-up to the opening try of the match.

11. Duhan van der Merwe: 7

Did well to see the space around the edge of Japan’s ruck for his try and showed off his power in contact on a number of occasions.

10. Dan Biggar: 8

Kicked very well from the tee and controlled the game well, upping the pace on several occasions to keep the Brave Blossoms on the back front.

9. Conor Murray: 6

The Irishman made a couple of dodgy clearance kicks from the base of the ruck but overall Murray was decent. Not his best performance ever but Gatland is well aware of what he offers.

8. Jack Conan: 7

The Leinster forward made a number of strong carries and defended well when it was asked of him. He has plenty of competition for the number eight jersey, but Conan didn’t do his chances any harm.

7. Justin Tipuric: N/A

The Welsh flanker was settling nicely into the game, but had to come off injured after 22 minutes to add to head coach Warren Gatland’s worries.

6. Tadhg Beirne: 7

The Munster man was quiet enough in the first half but ran a lovely line to go over for his try. Nice bit of flair to his dive over the try line too.

5. Alun Wyn Jones: N/A

Worrying signs for the Lions captain as he came off with an injury to his left arm after seven minutes.

4. Iain Henderson: 7

The Ulster captain stood up at lineout time in the absence of Lions captain Jones and defended well for the entire 80 minutes of the game.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

The Wexford man made a number of trademark powerful runs and showed his dominance at scrum time. Furlong will be one of few players on tour who is highly fancied to start against South Africa.

2. Ken Owens: 7

The Welshman did everything that was asked of him, throwing well in the lineout as well as playing his part in a steady scrum for the Lions.

1. Rory Sutherland: 7

The Scotsman was outshone by his front row partner Furlong, but he still put in a decent shift in front of his home crowd, showing his ability in the scrum.

Replacements: 6

A couple of replacements such as Kyle Sinckler and Taulupe Faletau played very well, but overall, the more players that were introduced off the bench the more disjointed the Lions began to look.

