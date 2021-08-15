Lions legends call for changes to rugby as the game is ‘unnecessarily dangerous’

A number of British and Irish Lions legends have written an open letter to World Rugby calling for replacements to only be allowed in the case of injury.

Lions greats Ian McGeechan, Willie John McBride, Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor have signed the letter, as well as consultant surgeon professor John Fairclough.

The signatories argue that replacements should only be allowed in the event of an injury to a starting player, and that only four of the eight players on the bench should be allowed to be used.

The letter claims that current players are afraid to speak out about the physicality of the game due to “fear of losing their livelihood” and quotes the fear of former Lions captain Sam Warburton that a player “will die during a game in front of TV cameras”.

We are launching a new six-point plan striving to cement rugby’s status as the leader on player welfare. In my open letter to the rugby family, I outline how the sport will unite to make good our mission for all players at all levels.https://t.co/7a583XuYoT @WorldRugby pic.twitter.com/WZJKguaEGD — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) July 14, 2021

Calls for major changes to the use of replacements.

“It would be grossly negligent to allow the status quo to continue,” the letter reads.

“Rugby union was conceived as a 15-a-side game for 30 players. With the current eight substitutes per side, many of whom are tactical ‘impact players’ or ‘finishers’, this can and often does stretch to 46.

“More than half a team can be changed, and some players are not expected to last 80 minutes so train accordingly, prioritising power over aerobic capacity.

“This shapes the entire game, leading to more collisions and in the latter stages numerous fresh ‘giants’ crashing into tiring opponents.

“The simple change we advocate is to allow eight subs on the bench if you must, but limit the number that can be used to four and then only in the case of injury.

“This will make the game safer, a view supported by leading players and eminent members of the medical profession.”

The letter calls on Bill Beaumont to push through changes.

The letter calls on World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont to push through the changes, saying that they know he agrees with them as he previously backed a law trial in which only injured players could be replaced.

However, there has been little talk of such a law trial actually being implemented in the professional game, which is believed to be the most dangerous level of the game due to the size and power of the players.

The Lions legends have called for an end to the “empty words” from World Rugby, in order to prevent Warburton’s fear that a player may die on the pitch due to a collision.

