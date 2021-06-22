Six Irishmen named in the Lions’ starting XV against Japan

The Lions get their campaign underway on Saturday.

Warren Gatland has named the match day squad and team for the British and Irish Lions’ first game in four years against Japan.

Tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will skipper the Lions against Japan in Edinburgh, in a starting 15 that features no English players.

Five Scots have been named in the match day 23 – Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Duhan van der Merwe and Ali Price – the five of whom will become the first Scotland internationals to play for the Lions in a test match since Richie Gray in 2013.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby squad to play @JRFURugby 🇯🇵 #1888Cup — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) June 22, 2021

Six Irishmen selected to start in the Lions team for match against Japan.

All seven Irish players in this year’s Lions squad have made the 23, with six of them selected to start against the Brave Blossoms at Murrayfield.

Five Wales internationals have been named in the starting 15, with a further two Welshmen on the bench. Just four Englishman have been named in the match day squad, all of whom will start on the bench.

The Lions will take on Japan at 3pm this Saturday, in their first game on home soil since they played Argentina in Cardiff in 2005.

Check out the Lions matchday squad for the game below.

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

5. Alun Wyn Jones – Captain (Ospreys, Wales)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Replacements.

16. Jamie George (Saracens, England)

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England)

23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

