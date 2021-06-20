Sam Warburton expects Japan to ‘thrive’ against the British and Irish Lions

Sam Warburton expects Japan will be a “tricky” opponent for the British and Irish Lions when the two side’s meet at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Lions will play Japan in their first game since 2017 in Edinburgh at the weekend, before they jet off for South Africa, where they will first play the Johannesburg-based Lions the following Saturday.

It has also been some time since Japan played in a test match, after all their games in 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic, but Warburton told the BBC that he expects the Brave Blossoms to produce their best against the Lions.

‘They are not ideal preparation.’

“It’s going to be an important stepping stone, but it’s going to be tricky,” Warburton said.

“Japan always raise their game when they have the opportunity to play Tier 1 nations. I know they have not played much rugby for the first two years but neither have the Lions players.

“What the Lions have in their favour is they have had some Test-level exposure because that intensity is different. If there is one Tier 2 nation who is going to come and thrive on that occasion, given that shop window, it is Japan.

“They are not ideal preparation in terms of they are not going to pose the threat the Lions will face in a Test series against South Africa, but it will be great to get a run out for cohesion and togetherness.”

Japan will be raring to go in their first-ever game against the Lions.

Japan have tasted success in recent times against a number of members of the Lions squad, after they defeated both Ireland at Scotland at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The Brave Blossoms haven’t played a test match since that World Cup, but did warm-up for the encounter with the Lions with a 32-17 win against former Super Rugby side the Sunwolves last weekend.

25 members of the Lions squad have been training in Jersey since last Sunday, with eight more due to meet up with Warren Gatland’s side after the weekend.

The Lions will be without four players for the game against Japan, as the Exeter Chiefs contingent – Stuart Hogg, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds – will be involved in the Gallagher Premiership final on the same day.

The game in Edinburgh will be the first time the Lions have played on home soil since 2005, when they drew with Argentina in Cardiff before they set off for New Zealand.

Gatland will be hoping his side can avoid a shock like that against Japan in front of 16,500 supporters at the home of Scottish rugby.

