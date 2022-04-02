Lindsay Peat bemoans Ireland’s unforced errors in loss to France

Lindsay Peat believes Ireland are capable of a much better display than what they showed in Toulouse, as they suffered a 35-point defeat at the hands of France.

France were far too good for Ireland in their TikTok Women’s Six Nations encounter, as the home side ran out as 40-5 winners at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The home side controlled possession and territory for large periods of the game and dominated at the scrum, which gave them plenty of opportunities to kick deep into Irish territory.

Ireland did have their chances with the ball, but they made numerous handling errors throughout the game and were guilty of trying to play far too much in their own 22.

Former Ireland international Lindsay Peat was speaking on RTE after the game and bemoaned Ireland’s inability to hold onto the ball.

Lindsay Peat’s thoughts on Ireland’s heavy loss to France.

“You don’t want to try to go through phases on your own five-metre and not have an exit strategy… Listen, there’s too many [mistakes]. What we wanted today was a performance and you can’t have a performance without the ball,” Peat said.

“When you malfunction at set-piece you have no platform and no launch pad for the very skilful backs that we have. We expect more from our forwards. We know the players that are there, they’re much more capable than that.

“You can’t play against the number three in the world without having the ball. Then when we have the ball you see what Eve Higgins and the rest of the team can do.”

A disappointing day in Toulouse.

Ireland did score one nice try through centre Eve Higgins in the second half, but overall, there aren’t too many positives head coach Greg McWilliams can take from the performance.

In last week’s defeat to Wales, Ireland were largely outmuscled by their opponents, but when they got their hands on the ball they looked very dangerous and scored three excellent tries.

France also won the physical battle with Ireland but were also able to comfortably shut down the Irish attack on most occasions, as unforced errors from the visitors ended numerous opportunities.

Next up for Ireland is a game against Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork, where they will hope to register their first points of the Six Nations on the board.

