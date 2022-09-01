Linda Djougang stresses how a closer Ireland squad will bring better results

Linda Djougang has stressed just how much closer Ireland’s squad is after the tour of Japan, and how that will help them on the pitch.

Ireland’s women’s rugby team embarked on their first-ever tour this summer, as they travelled to Japan to take on the Sakura in two test matches in Shizuoka and Tokyo.

The series ended 1-1, as Ireland claimed a 57-22 victory in the first encounter, before Japan bounced back the following weekend to notch a 29-10 win against Greg McWilliams’ side.

While Ireland would have preferred to have made it two wins from two, the primary goal of the tour was always to blood new talent, with nine players receiving their first caps in Japan, as well as forging closer bonds between the players.

Linda Djougang was speaking in her role as a Tackle Your Feelings ambassador and stressed that the tour was a major success in regards to developing friendships between Ireland’s players.

Linda Djougang on Ireland’s players forging stronger bonds.

“It was so important for us. We never had such a long time together before and I think it’s really what the team needed. The Six Nations its week on, week off. You go into camp and then you go home. You don’t really know each other,” Djougang explained.

“You play each other for your clubs and you meet each other coffee but that’s it. But being able to be with each 24/7 really helped. You had no place to hide. It was bonding us as players but also as friends.

“You could see it even on the pitch, it just felt so effortless because we knew each other inside and out. We were able to talk about our feelings. Normally when you don’t get selected you go home. You go back home with your emotions back to your family.

“But there was no home in Japan. There was no hiding and I think that was so nice because everybody was able to be friends and we were also really able to talk about issues that other people wouldn’t even have known about.

“Those little things that you don’t think are a big thing, but somebody knowing you inside out plays a massive role on the pitch.”

Leadership role within the young squad.

Djougang was the second most experienced player on tour in terms of international caps, as only captain Nichola Fryday had represented Ireland on more occasions than the powerful prop.

At 26 years old Djougang has plenty of years in rugby ahead of her, although she has a wealth of experience under her belt compared to many of the players who toured Japan, some of whom are still teenagers.

The Leinster and Ireland prop was fully aware of her responsibilities as a leader within the group in Japan, both on and off the pitch.

“I wouldn’t be a big talker, it’s not really my style of leadership. I really perform and I make sure the young girls know that no matter what happens on the pitch that I’m going to be right there,” Djougang said.

“On that pitch is where you showcase your talent, it’s where you showcase what player you are. When given the opportunity you need to take it with two hands and you don’t look behind you.

“Leading in that way, that you know every game your performance needs to be at 100 per cent. The minute they wear that green jersey they have to wear it with pride, they have to give it everything in those 80, 85 minutes.

“Off field you have to switch off and also have your hand around them. When selection doesn’t go their way it’s about how you pick them up again to go to the next training.

“Mentally that is so challenging and I feel if you haven’t been in that position before, you wouldn’t know how it feels. But also the privilege of being in their position, to really take everything in is amazing.

“Hopefully they will remember getting their first cap in Japan for the rest of their lives. I was so jealous! But they really showed up, I’m super proud of them. They really wore that jersey with pride and that’s all we ask for.”

Professional contracts for 43 elite women’s players.

In a major step forward for women’s rugby in Ireland, it was announced last month that the IRFU will provide professional contracts for 43 elite players next season.

The exact details of the contracts are yet to be discussed with the players, although they will be valued up to €30,000 per year, along with further match fees and bonuses.

Djougang currently works as a full-time nurse in Dublin, and while she is very excited by the prospect of becoming a professional athlete, she is waiting for more details on the contracts before making a decision on her career.

“Women’s sport in general, not just rugby, has grown so much. That is really credit to supporters, the organisation and to everyone pushing really hard for it,” Djougang commented.

“It’s great that we’re able to do the things we want to do at 100 per cent and also gain that respect from everybody that you are a high level athlete.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m just waiting because we haven’t really heard that much of what’s going on, the terms and conditions of it. So we’re just waiting to see what’s offered and what the options are before a decision is made.”

Rugby Players Ireland are teaming up with Ireland international and Leinster rugby player, Linda Djougang the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings, with the release of a new video for the #ImTakingControl campaign. The video highlights the importance of showing the vulnerable side of your personality and prioritising self-worth when it comes to mental health.

