Liam Williams is in trouble again.

The Wales star was sent off during last night’s derby match between the Scarlets and Cardiff Blues, for what was deemed to be a dangerous clear out at a ruck.

The British and Irish Lion made contact with the head of Cardiff’s Shane Lewis-Hughes, with his own head mind you. After a check from the TMO, referee Craig Evans felt he had no option but to show Williams a red card.

Le carton rouge de Liam Williams face aux Cardiff Blues. C’est la définition même de « foncer tête baissée ».#CARvSCA #GuinnessPro14 pic.twitter.com/1W7yamXp9f — ErosRugby 🏉 (@ErosRugby) January 9, 2021

While the clear out looked innocuous enough in real time, the slowed down version of events showed clear and direct contact to the head with no mitigating factors. Therefore, under the current interpretation of the laws, the referee had little choice but to send Williams off.

The Welshman clearly disagreed with the decision of the referee, and asked sarcastically: “We’ll just start playing touch, will we?” before leaving the field of play.

Cardiff eventually ran out as 29-20 winners against the Scarlets in the Welsh capital, with Williams’ absence helping the home team to a crucial win.

The result sees Scarlets miss out on an opportunity to leapfrog Connacht into second place in the Pro14 table, while Cardiff narrowed the gap between themselves and their opponents to two points.

In a rollercoaster encounter in the capital @cardiff_blues overcame 14-man @scarlets_rugby in dramatic fashion 🎬#GuinnessPRO14 highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kUw8cy1axC — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) January 9, 2021

Liam Williams’ poor disciplinary record

The Welsh international has had previous disciplinary issues for his club and country in the past, picking up a number of red cards during his career.

The most notable of the those was a no arms tackle on South Africa’s Cornal Hendricks in the dying minutes of a test match between Wales and the Springboks in 2014.

Williams was sent off for that challenge and the Springboks were also awarded a penalty try, denying Wales a famous victory in South Africa.

Read More About: cardiff blues, liam williams, pro14, scarlets