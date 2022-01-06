Wales full back Liam Williams swaps Scarlets for Cardiff

Wales international Liam Williams will join Cardiff next season, the club have confirmed.

Williams is currently playing for the Scarlets, with whom he began his professional career and has made over 100 appearances for, but will join Cardiff for the 2022/23 season.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back is the third high-profile signing Cardiff have made ahead of next season, having previously confirmed the services of fellow Welsh internationals Taulupe Faletau and Thomas Young.

The 30-year-old paid tribute to the Scarlets while expressing his excitement to join Dai Young’s side in Cardiff.

We are thrilled to have completed the signing of @SanjayWills ahead of the 2022-23 season. The @WelshRugbyUnion and @lionsofficial full-back is the our third signing in preparation for next season and follows in the footsteps of Thomas Young and Taulupe Faletau. pic.twitter.com/EIe7F3bzHJ — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) January 6, 2022

Liam Williams on his decision to join Cardiff.

“I’m really excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer but remain very grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities in the game, and I’m fully committed to them for the rest of the season,” Williams said.

“I have lots of fond memories there but, at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game.

“Cardiff have really impressed me recently and it feels like they are building something special. I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.

“They have an enormous amount of talent in the squad, complimented by some really exciting young players, and the competition for places will be fierce but I am looking forward to playing my part and I am excited to see what we can achieve.”

The Welsh capital club are building ahead of next season.

Cardiff fans have plenty to be excited about ahead of next season, as they look to seriously strengthen their squad with the signings of Williams, Faletau and Young.

Although their season has been heavily disrupted due to various Covid-related reasons, Cardiff have looked good when they have their full squad at their disposal, while their academy talent also did themselves proud in the Heineken Champions Cup recently.

