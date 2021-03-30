Liam Williams hits out at “cowards” who abuse players online

Liam Williams has hit out at people who send abusive online messages to sportstars, explaining that it can have a tangible effect on players.

The Wales star was the target of online abuse after the last gasp loss to France in their final game of the Six Nations, which prompted the Welsh Rugby Union to share abusive messages that were sent to Williams on social media.

Williams was writing in a column for the BBC about the abuse he received, revealing that it has had a negative effect on his family members.

*Full Time – Online Abuse* The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey. The abuse players are receiving has to stop. This is a tiny example of the abuse just one player received last night ⬇︎#BeKind #FullTimeAbuse pic.twitter.com/aqmMKcefFp — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 21, 2021

‘I don’t want people to feel sorry for me.’

“It’s hard not to think about those last few minutes against France, but what I have learned is you have to let those things go,” Williams wrote.

“What is hard to forget is when you are targeted on social media afterwards. It has happened to me during my career and again after the France defeat.

“The Welsh Rugby Union wanted to highlight this abuse and publicly show some of the examples I received and I agreed. This should not be happening.

“I want to stress to these cowards who abuse people on social media, it does not affect me personally because I have rhino skin and am strong mentally. I don’t want people to feel sorry for me.

“They can say what they want, it is not me that it hurts. It’s my mum, dad, sister, brother and nephew and that is not nice to see.”

While Wales were denied a Grand Slam by France in the final act of play at the Stade de France two weekend’s ago, the Welsh were crowned as Six Nations champions thanks to Scotland defeating the French.

