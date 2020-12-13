While Lewis Moody has sympathy for former team mate Steve Thompson the former England flanker has stated he would “never” sue anyone over injuries he sustained while playing rugby.

On Tuesday, The Guardian revealed that eight former rugby players are potentially taking legal action against the sport after suffering from dementia at a young age.

That group includes Steve Thompson, who won the World Cup with England in 2003, but cannot remember the tournament due to early onset dementia.

Concerning reports of rugby players under age 45 with dementia diagnoses. Modern pro rugby has been year-round with no limits to hitting in practice. Player exposure to head impacts theoretically could dwarf the American football experience. https://t.co/gOuSw1bs2j — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 8, 2020

The former England and Northampton Saints hooker explained how damaging a regular training session could be, in which players would be knocked out and resume training shortly afterwards.

“In the old days it was a bit of a laugh. If someone got whacked in the head, it was: ‘Oh, look at him, he’s had a belt. He’ll be up in a minute.’

“The amount of head bangs I had in training. I was known for it. ‘Oh, he’s having a little sleep, he’ll get up in a minute,’” Thompson explained.

‘My decisions were my decisions’

However, Moody has ruled out suing any of rugby’s governing bodies for any potential brain damage he has suffered, believing himself to be responsible for inflicting injuries on himself.

“My decisions were my decisions, I was a lunatic on a rugby pitch. I did put myself in harm’s way for the benefit of my team because that was the way I enjoyed playing the game. That was the only way I could be.

“I always felt supported by the medical team because I felt we were operating with the knowledge and information we knew, it was just different. I would never be out for suing individuals,” Moody told The Times.

Moody’s comments echo those of team mate Matt Dawson, who similarly held no one else responsible for injuries he suffered during his rugby career.

“I don’t feel the game has let me down. The whole of my life is because I chose to play rugby, I’m a big boy, I made that decision,” Dawson said.

Read More About: england rugby, Lewis Moody, Matt Dawson, steve thompson