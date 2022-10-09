Leo Cullen gives update on Ryan Baird after nasty fall against the Sharks

Leo Cullen has given a positive injury update on Ryan Baird after the Leinster flanker landed badly following a mid-air collision.

Baird landed heavily on his head and neck after a mid-air collision with Sharks winger Thaakir Abrahams following a cross-field kick from Johnny Sexton and was removed from the field of play after a lengthy check by the medics.

The Leinster forward was driven off the pitch by the medical cart, presumably due to concerns with his neck, while a head injury assessment was also conducted on Baird.

Leo Cullen on Ryan Baird.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was speaking at the post-match press conference and issued a largely positive injury update on Baird, while confirming that he has suffered a suspected concussion.

“He’s OK, but yeah, it was a nasty enough fall. I was chatting to him there in the dressing room, he’s OK but we’ll just make sure he goes through graduated return to play now,” Cullen said.

“It was a game that had a bit of everything in it. We lost three players for HIAs but the medics are taking good care of them now.”

📺 | Watch Leo Cullen who spoke to media after Leinster’s bonus point 54-34 win over the Cell C Sharks at the RDS.#LEIvSHA #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/XtiClhZMvp — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 8, 2022

Johnny Sexton was not happy with the referee’s decision.

Referee Craig Evans deemed that no foul play had occurred in regards to Baird’s injury, saying that the Leinster flanker and Sharks duo Boeta Chamberlain and Thaakir Abrahams were competing for the ball in the air.

While Chamberlain got off the ground and didn’t appear to make any contact with Baird, Abrahams was on the ground when he clattered into the legs of the aerial Leinster flanker.

Sexton appealed to the referee over the incident, and looked in disbelief when he was told that no foul play had occurred.

“Abrahams hasn’t jumped for the ball. How is that not foul play? He took him out in the air,” Sexton said, before being told by the referee to cease.

Leinster went on to secure a bonus-point win in a 54-34 thriller at the RDS Arena to make it four wins from four in the URC.

