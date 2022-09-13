Leo Cullen suggests Johnny Sexton could play beyond the World Cup

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has suggested that Johnny Sexton could play beyond next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Sexton said he would retire after the World Cup after signing a new contract extension with the IRFU in March, saying he wanted to make the most out of the final 18 months of his career.

The Leinster and Ireland stalwart, now 37, later revealed that didn’t intend on announcing his retirement after signing the new contract and that he was “caught out” by the line of questioning at the press conference.

Cullen was speaking at a press conference ahead of Leinster’s first game of the season against Zebra Parma and suggested that Sexton could still be involved with the province when the next campaign rolls around.

Leo Cullen on Johnny Sexton.

“We’ve had all sorts of conversations over the last number of years. So you’re constantly just checking in. We’ll see how he goes,” Cullen said.

“Tom Brady, we’ve been told, was old when he was playing. Now he’s back at 45 and he’s older than I am. We’ll see. When you get on to that stage it’s unchartered territory.

“It’s still a long way away, the end of the World Cup is over a year away so what does it look like at the end of the season?

“When did he agree a deal? Post Six Nations wasn’t it, as in last year. We’re so early in the season now and he’s obviously contracted to post-World Cup but yeah, we’ll see the desire levels and all the rest. It’s early days.”

Age has yet to seriously inhibit the out-half.

Although Sexton turned 37 while touring New Zealand with Ireland in July, he was still arguably his country’s most vital player as they notched a first-ever test series victory against the All Blacks.

Sexton may be a bit slower and more injury-prone than he used to be, although his skill set and decision-making is still as sharp as ever, and he is crucial to how both Leinster and Ireland play.

His focus won’t go beyond next year’s World Cup, although if he is still playing as well at that tournament as he is now, Leinster and Ireland will be keen to see Sexton continue.

