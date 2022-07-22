Leo Cullen encouraged by Sean O’Brien’s first Leinster coaching session

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been encouraged by Sean O’Brien’s first training session as the province’s contact skills coach.

O’Brien’s playing career with London Irish came to an end just a couple of months ago, although the former Ireland and British and Irish Lions flanker has gone straight into coaching with Leinster.

The Carlow man hasn’t taken on a major role as his native province’s contact skills coach, although it may just be the first step in a long and successful coaching career.

Cullen certainly hopes so anyway, and he has been encouraged by O’Brien in his first training session in his new role.

Leo Cullen on Sean O’Brien.

“It was great to see him deliver his first coaching session, and hopefully he has a bright future in coaching as well,” Cullen said of O’Brien.

“He had such a great career as a player, and hopefully he will be able to transfer some of the great knowledge that he has accumulated in the game and he’ll be able to pass that onto the younger guys, but some of the older guys as well who would have such great respect for him.

“Hopefully he goes on to have a great career in coaching. We’re looking forward to see what he can add to the group.”

The ‘Tullow Tank’ is replacing Denis Leamy.

Denis Leamy had been acting as Leinster’s contact skills coach, although the position was left open after the Tipperary man was appointed as Munster’s new defence coach.

O’Brien will be hopeful that his coaching career can follow a similar trajectory, with the position of Leinster’s contact skills coach clearly presenting opportunities to impress and progress to bigger roles.

The 35-year-old has plenty of experience, while he also has some very talented players to work with, many of whom will be returning to Leinster training later in the summer after a triumphant tour of New Zealand with Ireland.

