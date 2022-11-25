Leo Cullen backs returning duo to excel for Leinster in crucial period

Leo Cullen has backed Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne to play a big role for Leinster in the coming weeks as both have returned from injury.

Kelleher hasn’t played for Leinster since their game against Benetton in September due to a hamstring issue, while shoulder injuries have also kept him out for much of the past year, as he last played for Ireland in February.

Byrne has also been suffering with a hamstring injury, and he has yet to feature for Leinster this season, although he has been named on the bench for tomorrow’s game against Glasgow Warriors while Kelleher is due to start.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was speaking to the media after announcing his match-day squad and stressed how crucial the upcoming block of games if for the team, and for Kelleher and Byrne individually.

Leo Cullen on Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne.

“Rónan’s been obviously very unlucky with his injury but at least he’s coming back in now and he’ll be fresh heading into this block,” Cullen said.

“It’s a big block of games coming up. You’ll hear it from every coach and player I’m sure over the next little while… For Rónan and Harry, it’s good to have those guys back in.

“Rónan played in the early rounds and picked up what looked like a pretty innocuous [injury] at the time but he did a bit more damage [than we thought]. They guys have been careful in how they’ve managed him.

“Harry came back in and he was due to play club rugby on one of the weekends just to get him a game pre-November but unfortunately he had a set-back at that stage as well. So anyway, he’s back.

“It’s hugely important for the two lads because hopefully they’ll play a big part in the next 10 weeks.”

📥| Kelleher returns from injury! Here is your #LeinsterRugby matchday squad for tomorrow’s #BKTURC clash with @GlasgowWarriors Rónan Kelleher makes his first appearance since September, as Harry Byrne could make his season debut from the bench#LEIvGLA #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/ywOizDkwFH — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 25, 2022

European clashes and inter-provincial derbies galore.

Leinster will be right back into the thick of action after a three-week break for the Autumn Nations Series, with four Heineken Champions Cup clashes and three inter-provincial derbies coming up over the next nine weeks.

Cullen’s side have enjoyed an ideal start to the URC as they have notched seven wins from seven, although they have yet to begin their European campaign.

Home and away fixtures against Racing 92 and Gloucester await Leinster in the Champions Cup, the first of which takes place on December 10th in France.

