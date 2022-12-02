Leo Cullen stresses Leinster can’t get frustrated by Ulster’s kicking game

Leo Cullen has warned that Leinster can’t allow themselves to become frustrated by Ulster’s kicking game in Saturday’s inter-provincial derby.

Supporters will be treated to a crucial top of the table clash in the URC on Saturday night, as first-placed Leinster take on second-placed Ulster at the RDS Arena.

Both teams have unsurprisingly named strong teams for the clash, as Leinster and Ulster have welcomed plenty of Ireland internationals back to their squads after a successful Autumn Nations Series.

While Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been able to call upon many of his first-choice players again, he warned his team to be wary of a kicking barrage from Ulster in the wintry conditions.

Leo Cullen on Ulster’s kicking game.

“Ulster are going well. They’re very well organised, have a strong set-piece, a strong kicking game. They play that pressure type of rugby, they don’t play at all really in their own half,” Cullen said.

“Even up to 30 metres from the opposition try line they’ll still go to the box kick from [John] Cooney. You can’t allow yourself to get frustrated by that type of game.

“It’s a really good challenge for our guys tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd by the sound of it, a good atmosphere and celebrate all that’s great about provincial rugby.”

A key game at the halfway point of the URC season.

Just eight of the 18 rounds of the URC have been played so far, although Ulster will know that a loss on Saturday will leave them with a significant amount of ground to make up on Leinster.

Ulster are currently eight points behind Leinster, albeit with a game in hand, but Dan McFarland’s side will be very aware that their provincial rivals are unlikely to drop many points throughout the rest of the season.

Finishing first doesn’t seal the URC title of course, although it does guarantee a home final, should the top placed team win their quarter-final and semi-final fixtures.

Read More About: leinster rugby, leo cullen, ulster rugby