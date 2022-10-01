Leo Cullen concerned by Leinster’s inability to kill off Ulster in derby win

Leo Cullen believes Leinster could have been “a hell of a lot better” in closing out the game after they secured a hard-fought win against Ulster in Belfast.

The visitors were in complete control as Leinster took a 14-point lead into the break, and Ulster continued to struggle to get any momentum early on in the second half as a Ross Byrne penalty further widened the gap.

Ulster finally burst to life in the final quarter of the match however, as they scored a try through a rolling maul directly after Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien was sent to the sin bin and looked to have scored a second try through Aaron Sexton.

Replays showed that Charlie Ngatai managed to displace the ball from Sexton in the tackle however, and although a John Cooney penalty closed the deficit to seven points, Leinster managed to hold on for the win.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was speaking to Premier Sports after the game and admitted that he was less than thrilled about how his side closed out the encounter.

Leo Cullen on Leinster’s win against Ulster.

“It had a bit of everything, didn’t it? We started well, got ourselves into a very commanding position, particularly when we were in the corner, 20 points to three up 10 minutes into the second half. We had a chance to kill the game,” Cullen said.

“Credit to Ulster, they dug themselves out of that corner and they were on top probably for the last 20, 25 minutes. With the conditions the way they are, you just have to be able to adapt.

“It’s a different type of game, it’s not something that’s very easy to practice from a training point of view. [The weather] deteriorates, there are high balls going up and you’ve just got to try to adapt to what’s in front of you.

“We’re pleased to get a win but there are parts of the performance that can be a hell of a lot better. As I said, we had the opportunity to really kill the game when we were 20 points to three up.”

🔵 @leinsterrugby coach Leo Cullen reacts after his side’s interpro win over Ulster in the URC “We’re pleased to get a win, but there are parts of the performance that could be a hell of a lot better.” 🗣️#ULSvLEI pic.twitter.com/rzMyf6QwoF — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 30, 2022

Little room for error at the top of the URC table.

Leinster have assumed pole position in the URC table thanks to their win in Belfast, although they are level on points with the Bulls, who comfortably beat Connacht in Pretoria on Friday.

Ulster have dropped to third place in the table and could drop down to fourth by the end of the round if Edinburgh beat the Stormers in Cape Town today.

While Leinster and Ulster are high up in the table, Connacht and Munster currently occupy the bottom two positions, although the southern province have a great chance to get their first win of the season against Zebra Parma today.

Read More About: leinster rugby, leo cullen, ulster rugby