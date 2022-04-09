Leo Cullen happy to see Connacht push Leinster all the way

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was happy to see Connacht push his side to their limit in a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup encounter.

Many were predicting a comfortable Leinster victory at the Galway Sportsgrounds, but that certainly wasn’t the case as Connacht pushed the four-time European champions all the way in front of their home supporters.

Although Leinster did ultimately come out on top, it isn’t over yet for Connacht, as last night’s game was just the first of two legs, with the second match taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next Friday.

While Cullen may have been happier to be take a comfortable lead into the second leg, he admitted to BT Sport after the game that he was pleased to see Connacht challenge his side so strongly.

Leo Cullen on Leinster’s narrow win against Connacht.

“It’s great. It’s two Irish teams going hard at it and that’s what you want to see,” Cullen said.

“It’s always challenging in knock out rugby as we know, well it’s not quite knock out, it’s the first half of knock out rugby, but I thought it was two good teams going at it. Good intense play from both teams.

“Connacht stretched us right from the first passage of play and obviously got in for a try. Our guys battled their way back into the game and there were different bits of control in the second half.

“We had some opportunities that we didn’t quite take towards the end which would have maybe given us a slightly bigger lead but it’s game on.”

"Two Irish teams going hard at it, that's what you want to see." Game on! That's the message from Leo Cullen who's excited for a Good Friday clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster may make changes for the second leg.

There is no time for either side to sit back after what was an intense encounter, with Leinster and Connacht set to do battle again next Friday in the deciding game.

Although Leinster did come away with the victory in Galway, Cullen indicated that he may make a few changes to his match-day squad for the return fixture in Dublin.

“The recovery is important now. We’ll get ourselves back and reassess a few guys over the weekend and potentially look at a few changes, a couple of guys coming into the team as well,” Cullen revealed.

“Then it’s just looking forward to a night out at the Aviva. As I said, the crowd is usually important. You can see the difference and the energy that it gives the Connacht players. That’s so important for us.

“I think over the last couple of seasons, what’s made this competition over a long period of time is the crowds and the occasion. We’re back in the Aviva and the players enjoy playing at the Aviva and hopefully we’ll have that energy and connection with the crowd.”

