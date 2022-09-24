Leo Cullen delighted to see rivalry between Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was delighted to see two “sharp” performances from hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher in a 42-10 win against Benetton.

Sheehan grabbed the headlines as he scored four of Leinster’s six tries on the night, and was deservedly named as the man of the match for his efforts at the RDS Arena.

Although Sheehan was excellent on the night and started for Ireland in all three tests against the All Blacks in the summer, Kelleher often starts ahead of him when he’s fit, and has looked good in the last two games after an injury lay off.

Cullen was highly complimentary of Sheehan for his try-scoring exploits against Benetton, but stressed that Kelleher is also playing very well at the post-match press conference.

Leo Cullen on Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher.

“I was just saying in the [coaches] box, I’m not sure if I scored four tries in my whole career,” Cullen laughed.

“And he got taken off with 30 minutes to go. Dan is very dynamic in lots of aspects of the game. Clearly the forwards laid a pretty good platform for him on a few of those drives, but he’s looked sharp.

“Even Ronan when he came on, I thought he looked very sharp as well. Those guys are pushing each other on, which is great to see. James Tracey is out injured at the moment so we have a couple of academy hookers involved in the seniors as well.

“But the two lads are driving each other on well.”

Fierce competition for the number two jersey.

Sheehan and Kellher have established themselves as Ireland’s best hookers in the past year, and as both are only 24 years old, that could be the case for years to come.

Kellher did appear to be the preferred choice for both Leinster and Ireland last season when fit, although a couple of injuries afforded Sheehan opportunities in crucial games.

He certainly didn’t disappoint when given those opportunities, and it’s probably now fair to say that not even Leinster or Ireland’s coaches are sure of who is first-choice at hooker at this stage.

