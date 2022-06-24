Leo Cullen lays out what he expects from Leinster’s new signings

Leo Cullen has explained what he expects new signings Jason Jenkins and Charlie Ngatai will bring to Leinster next season.

Leinster ended the season without silverware for the first time since 2018, as they suffered defeats to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final and to the Bulls in the URC semi-final.

Naturally, Leinster will hope to add to their trophy cabinet again next season, and they will have the services of once-capped South Africa lock Jason Jenkins and once-capped New Zealand centre Charlie Ngatai to help them in their goal.

Cullen was speaking to Leinster Rugby TV about the province’s two new signings and certainly didn’t mince his words over what he expects Jenkins will bring to the team.

Leo Cullen on Jason Jenkins.

“Jason brings size and power, in terms of bread and butter. Call a spade a spade. We’ve lost a semi-final there to the Bulls, Jason is ex-Bulls,” Cullen started.

“Jake White, the current coach of the Bulls, I talked to Jake about Jason before that Bulls game and he spoke incredibly highly of him. He would have brought Jason to Japan [with him to Toyota Verblitz], where Jake pretty much had an open cheque book.

“Because he’s been in Japan he’s been sort of off the radar really. He has had his one cap for South Africa. Johann van Graan would know Jason well so he brought him [to Munster].

“He’s been a little bit unlucky with some of the injuries he’s had down in Munster, but hopefully he can hit the ground running now at the start of the season. We’re excited by what he can deliver. I think he has a lot of promise.”

‘We see Charlie as being a real leader in the group.’

Ngatai is a talented centre, who likely would have won more caps for the All Blacks if not for concussion issues that plagued him earlier in his career, although Cullen spoke more about the New Zealander’s leadership ability, rather than his playing ability.

“I went to visit the Chiefs as a player in New Zealand in my last year of playing and seen Charlie as a leader in the Chiefs group at that stage. You’re talking eight or nine years ago,” Cullen explained.

“He’s gone on and played for the All Blacks. He’s had his injury worries, so he’s dealt with a concussion period and we’ve had a few players who have dealt with that as well.

“So there’s that part we can learn about as well, even just some of the conversations I’ve had with Charlie about how he managed that period of his career.

“When he went to France first his name was around and we probably would have been a little bit put off by that part of his game at the time. But he’s kicked on and he’s been a real key driver [for Lyon].

“We see Charlie as being a real leader in the group. Some of our most experienced players are trying to lead with Leinster and also Ireland, so that stable presence there I think will be very important for us.”

