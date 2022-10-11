Leo Cullen expects ex-Leinster players to be ‘highly motivated’ for Connacht

Leo Cullen is expecting Connacht’s former Leinster players to come out firing against their old side in Friday’s inter-provincial derby.

Four players made the switch from Leinster to Connacht during the summer; Adam Byrne, Peter Dooley, David Hawkshaw and Josh Murphy, although any previous loyalties will be long forgotten this weekend.

Connacht will welcome Leinster to the Galway Sportsgrounds on Friday night, and the home side will have their tails up after claiming a hard-earned victory against Munster last weekend.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was speaking to the media ahead of Friday night’s game and predicted that the province’s former players will be “highly motivated” to notch a win for Connacht.

Leo Cullen on Connacht’s Leinster contingent.

“Connacht have threats. They have players that have a good understanding of us as well. We talked about [Sharks coach] Noel McNamara last week from a coaching point of view, this week it’s from a recent playing point of view,” Cullen said.

“They’ve a number of Leinster guys down there. We know they’ll be highly motivated. There are some good characters that we know well. So we know we’re in for a really tough battle again.

“That’s the beauty of the competition at the moment, really exciting games all across the board. It’s just gone up a level, the URC.”

‘There has always been a good edge.’

While the meeting with former team mates will add a bit of extra spice to the game, Cullen was sure to point out that the two sides have been involved in some fierce encounters recently regardless.

Leinster won all four meetings with Connacht last season, although Andy Friend’s side did come very close to pulling off an upset win in their first leg encounter in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“I think there has always been a good edge in Connacht-Leinster games. Connacht have had our number on many occasions as well over recent years,” Cullen admitted.

“Again, we’ll just make sure we can control what we can ourselves, which is preparing well this week. It’s a short turnaround, provincial squads are stretched at the moment. But we’re making sure we prepare well with the gang that we have.”

