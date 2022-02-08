Leinster’s clash with Connacht set for Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup fixtures confirmed

Leinster will host Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in the second-leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 encounter.

Both legs of the Irish derby between Leinster and Connacht will be held on Friday nights, with the first leg taking place at the Galway Sportsgrounds on April 8th, while the second leg is being played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on April 15th.

Connacht have never played in a knock-out game in the Champions Cup before, although they will need to be at their absolute best if they aim to make it to the quarter-finals for the first time.

🚨 | Champions Cup Round of 16 fixture details announced We will host @ConnachtRugby at Aviva Stadium on April 15th 🏟️ Read the full details 👉 https://t.co/OZcrcMWwhF#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/kYVwgjKCID — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 8, 2022

Ulster and Munster are both away in the first leg.

Ulster will also be playing in front of a bumper crowd in their Champions Cup encounter in Toulouse, as the reigning European champions have moved their home leg against the Irish province to the 33,000 seater Stadium de Toulouse.

Toulouse usually play at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, which has a capacity of 19,500, but move their bigger games to the Stadium de Toulouse, where the first leg will be played, before the second leg is played at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Munster will play their first leg against Exeter Chiefs away from home at Sandy Park, before the 2020 European champions travel to Thomond Park in Limerick for the second leg.

Elsewhere, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will play away from home in the first leg of their last 16 encounter with Bordeaux-Begles, before they welcome the Top 14 league leaders to the Stade Marcel Deflandre in then second leg.

ROUND OF 16 FIXTURE DETAILS 📣 Which #HeinekenChampionsCup first leg clashes will you be watching? 🤩 More info ➡️ https://t.co/R3uWHpUVZj pic.twitter.com/79oHR25y8y — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) February 8, 2022

Check out the full fixture list for the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16.

Heineken Champions Cup – Round of 16 first leg

(all kick-offs local times)

Friday April 8th

Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby, The Sportsground (20.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday April 9th

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, AJ Bell Stadium (13.00) Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Stade Rochelais, venue TBC (14.00) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Stade Toulousain v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (16.15) beIN SPORTS / FR 2 / BT Sport

Exeter Chiefs v Munster Rugby, Sandy Park (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Stade Francais Paris v Racing 92, Stade Jean Bouin (18.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday April 10th

Montpellier Hérault Rugby v Harlequins, GGL Stadium (14.00) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) beIN SPORTS / FR 2 / BT Sport

Heineken Champions Cup – Round of 16 second leg

Friday April 15th

Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Aviva Stadium (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Ashton Gate (20.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday April 16th

Harlequins v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Twickenham Stoop (12.30) Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park (15.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Stade Rochelais v Union Bordeaux-Bégles, Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00) FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Leicester Tigers v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / FR 4

Ulster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Kingspan Stadium (20.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday 17 April

Racing 92 v Stade Francais Paris, Paris La Défense Arena (16.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup