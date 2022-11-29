Leinster v Ulster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster will host Ulster in a top of the table URC clash on Saturday in a game likely to feature several returning Ireland internationals.

Both provinces have enjoyed excellent starts to the season, as Leinster have won all eight of their URC fixtures so far, while Ulster have won six of their seven games to date.

The two have already met this season, as Leinster got the better of Ulster in Belfast back in September, and Leo Cullen’s side will be eager to do the double over their provincial rivals and stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Ulster can’t overtake Leinster with a win this weekend, although they would put themselves into firm contention for first place, especially considering as they have a game in hand.

Leinster v Ulster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, December 3rd on TG4, the TG4 Player and Premier Sports 1. Coverage on TG4 starts at 7pm, while coverage on Viaplay Sports 1 (formerly Premier Sports) also starts at 7pm. Kick off is at 7.35pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Leinster v Ulster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 🔦 We take on Ulster Rugby at the RDS this Saturday, at 7:35pm. 💪 🎟️ | Book your ticket now 👉 https://t.co/UqezCUxTT1#ULSvLEI pic.twitter.com/cAPjInMsNl — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 28, 2022

Team news.

Both teams will name their match-day squads on Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Leinster are due to welcome back a host of big names, as several players who featured for Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series are in line to play this weekend.

Meanwhile, James Lowe and Jordan Larmour are due to return from injury, while Rónan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird came through last weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors unscathed after they recovered from injuries.

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out until early in the new year however, while a decision on Johnny Sexton and Charlie Ngatai’s availability will be made later this week.

Ulster will be without prop Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen after he sustained an ankle injury during Friday’s win against Zebre, although Eric O’Sullivan is now available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Iain Henderson made his first appearance of the season from the bench against Zebre and he came through that encounter unscathed.

