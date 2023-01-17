Leinster v Racing 92: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster will look to finish on top of Pool A in the Heineken Champions Cup with a victory against Racing 92 this Saturday.

The four-time European champions have been in ruthless form this season, as they have won all 15 of their fixtures to date, although Leinster will know a loss this weekend could drastically change things.

Should Leinster finish in first place in Pool A, which a win of any kind would virtually guarantee, they will enjoy home knock out fixtures all the way to the Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

A loss could see Leinster miss out on even a home fixture in the round of 16 however, as the Sharks, Saracens, Exeter Chiefs and Edinburgh all have a realistic chance of overtaking the Irish province.

Meanwhile, Racing 92 will be unlikely to progress without beating Leinster this Saturday, so there is plenty on the line.

Leinster v Racing 92: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, January 21st on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2. Coverage on RTE begins at 2.30pm, while coverage on BT Sport begins at 3pm. Kick off is at 3.15pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also broadcasting the match.

ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ꜱᴇᴛ ꜰᴏʀ ʀᴏᴜɴᴅ 4⃣ Leinster v Racing 92 at Aviva Stadium. 🤩 🎟️ Join us there 👉 https://t.co/OZGkpSaFGX#LEIvRAC #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/LtWr7102iN — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 16, 2023

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads on Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Leinster issued a positive injury update on Monday as there were no new injury concerns after the win against Gloucester, while Will Connors, Thomas Clarkson, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath and Joe McCarthy are all expected to train fully this week.

Leo Cullen will still be without several key players due to injury however, as Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Ciarán Frawley are all still unavailable.

Racing 92 claimed a dramatic late win against Harlequins last Sunday to keep their last 16 hopes alive, so expect the Parisian team to name a full-strength side for the encounter.

France international Gael Fickou and Cameron Woki, Scotland’s Finn Russell, Argentina’s Juan Imhoff and South Africa’s Warrick Gelant all started against Harlequins and are likely to feature against Leinster.

