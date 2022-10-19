Leinster v Munster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster and Munster will renew their inter-provincial rivalry this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the sixth round of the URC.

Munster will be desperate to get one over their old foes in a highly-anticipated derby clash this weekend, having lost to Leinster home and away last season.

Although Leinster are the strong favourites to come out on top, Munster fans were given reason to be hopeful after a stirring performance in a 31-17 win against the Bulls at Thomond Park.

Leinster have been far more consistent this season however, as they have won all five of their URC fixtures to date, while Munster have managed just two wins and three losses.

Leinster v Munster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, October 22nd on RTE 2, the RTE Player and Premier Sports 2. Coverage on RTE starts at 4.30pm, while coverage on Premier Sports starts at 5pm. Kick off is at 5.15pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Leinster v Munster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €53.99.

4⃣ days to go. 🙌 Book your ticket for Leinster v Munster at Aviva Stadium now 👉 https://t.co/kJvUfTY5N5 🔵🔵 v 🔴🔴#LEIvMUN #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/Qncp1kl4Nt — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 18, 2022

Team news.

Leinster and Munster are expected to name their match-day squads on Friday.

Both teams could be without several key players due to injury, as Leinster and Munster have both been left with casualties after encounters with Connacht and the Bulls at the weekend.

For Leinster, a decision on the availability of Jack Conan, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will be made later in the week.

Ronan Kelleher, Harry Byrne, Will Connors, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Tracy, Charlie Ryan and Tommy O’Brien have all been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Munster are sweating on the fitness of Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Edwin Edogbo, Stephen Archer and Calvin Nash.

Roman Salanoa, Antoine Frisch, RG Snyman, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Kelly, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo and Fineen Wycherley are all unavailable for Munster.

