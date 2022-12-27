Leinster v Connacht: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster will host Connacht at the RDS Arena on New Year’s Day where they can make it six wins from six in Irish derbies this season.

High-flying Leinster are yet to lose this season, as they claimed their 12th straight win across both competitions in a narrow victory against Munster on St. Stephen’s Day, and they’ll be strong favourites to make that 13 on the bounce.

Connacht haven’t enjoyed as much success this season, as they sit in 12th place in the URC, although they have been fiercely competitive in all but one of their inter-provincial encounters.

Nonetheless, Connacht will know they’ll be up against it this Sunday when they take on the form team in Europe.

Leinster v Connacht: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Sunday, January 1st on RTE 2, the RTE Player and Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage on RTE starts at 7pm, while coverage on Viaplay Sports (formerly Premier Sports) starts at 7.20pm. Kick off is at 7.35pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Ulster v Munster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen rested several first-choice players in the win against Munster, such as Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park, which means they will likely feature against Connacht.

First-choice players such as Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan will likely miss out, as they all put in 80 minute shifts at Thomond Park.

Connacht boss Andy Friend named a full-strength team against Ulster, and he will likely do so again for Sunday’s encounter with Leinster.

Mack Hansen returned from injury in that game against Ulster and came through it unscathed, so the Australian-born winger is likely to play against Leinster.

Read More About: connacht rugby, leinster rugby