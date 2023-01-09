Leinster issue positive update on Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong suffers setback

Leinster expect Johnny Sexton to be back from injury in time for the Six Nations, although there is some bad news on Tadhg Furlong.

Johnny Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during Leinster’s New Year’s Day encounter with Connacht and underwent a procedure on the issue last week.

While the Leinster captain has been ruled out of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester, Sexton will be further assessed next week and is expected to be available for the first round of the Six Nations.

Furlong has recovered from an ankle injury that he suffered during Leinster’s win against Ulster last month, although the Wexford man picked up an unrelated calf injury while training last week.

The prop has also been ruled out of this weekend’s game as a result, although he is expected to be back in time for the Six Nations, which kicks off in less than four weeks.

Charlie Ngatai has also been ruled out of the Gloucester game, as the Leinster centre suffered a hamstring injury during the win against the Ospreys last Saturday.

As Leinster are also without Robbie Henshaw and Ciarán Frawley, 21-year-old Jamie Osborne could be given the opportunity to start alongside Garry Ringrose at centre this weekend.

Will Connors and Thomas Clarkson have stepped up their rehabilitation from arm injuries, although neither are expected to feature against Gloucester.

Meanwhile, there are no further injury updates on Luke McGrath, Max Deegan, Ed Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Martin Moloney, Charlie Ryan and Tommy O’Brien.

Leinster will be aiming for maximum points against Gloucester.

A second-string Gloucester side was no match for Leinster last month, although the English club are still in the hunt for a place in the Champions Cup knock out stages and will likely put out a much stronger selection in front of their home supporters.

Leinster will still be aiming to come away from Kingsholm with a bonus-point win however, as Leo Cullen’s side look to consolidate their position at the top of Pool A.

