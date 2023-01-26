Leinster to host Ulster at Aviva Stadium in Heineken Champions Cup clash

Leinster will host Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 1st in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16.

The inter-provincial derby clash has been unsurprisingly moved from the RDS Arena to the significantly larger Aviva Stadium, with a crowd of 50,000 expected to watch Leinster take on Ulster.

A sold-out crowd of 51,700 attended the last game between Leinster and Ulster in the Champions Cup, as the hosts claimed a narrow three-point victory at the Aviva Stadium in March 2019.

Leinster will not play outside of Dublin again in this season’s Champions Cup thanks to their first place finish in Pool A, as they are guaranteed home advantage in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, while the final will be played at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster will travel to Durban to face the Sharks.

As expected, Munster will play the Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban, South Africa at 11.30am Irish time on Saturday, April 1st.

The quarter-finals are taking place the following weekend, so if Munster beat the Sharks in South Africa they will have to recover quickly from the long flight back to Europe.

Munster would face the winners of the last 16 tie between Toulouse and the Bulls in the quarter-finals, where the higher-ranked side from the pool stages would be granted home advantage.

Toulouse would host the quarter-finals regardless of who they face as a result, while Munster would host the Bulls if the South African club win in France.

As mentioned above, Leinster will play all their knock-out matches at home regardless of who they face, with one of Leicester Tigers or Edinburgh set to provide the opposition in the quarter-finals.

Ulster would be on the road for the quarter-finals as a result of their eighth place Pool B finish, although if they meet South African opposition in the semi-finals they would have home country advantage.

Heineken Champions Cup knock-out stages.

Round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 31 March

Match 5: Leicester Tigers (B4) v Edinburgh Rugby (A5), Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00)

Saturday 1 April

Match 3: Cell C Sharks (A3) v Munster Rugby (B6), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (13.30)

Match 6: DHL Stormers (B3) v Harlequins (A6), DHL Stadium (16.00)

Match 1: Leinster Rugby (A1) v Ulster Rugby (B8), Aviva Stadium (17.30)

Match 8: Stade Rochelais (B1) v Gloucester Rugby (A8), Stade Marcel Deflandre (18.30)

Sunday 2 April

Match 2: Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (B7), Sandy Park (12.30)

Match 4: Saracens (A4) v Ospreys (B5), StoneX Stadium (15.00)

Match 7: Stade Toulousain (B2) v Vodacom Bulls (A7), Le Stadium (16.00)

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April

QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5

QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3

QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6

QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

