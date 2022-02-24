Leinster announce signing of Springboks lock from Munster

Leinster have announced the signing of former Springboks lock Jason Jenkins from Munster for next season.

Jenkins joined Munster at the start of the 2021/22 season but has only played for the province on one occasion, as he has been seriously hampered with injuries over the last year.

The South African, who won one cap for his country in 2018, has previously played for the Toyota Verblitz in Japan and for the Bulls in Super Rugby.

Jenkins acknowledged that his time at Munster has been drastically affected by injuries and thanked the southern province for taking care of him for the last number of months.

Jason Jenkins thanks Munster ahead of his departure.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Johann [van Graan], all the coaches and management staff at Munster Rugby and in particular the medical team and physios,” Jenkins said.

“To say that I have been frustrated with the season and my injuries would be an understatement, but I cannot speak highly enough of the group of people that I have had the privilege of working with.

“Munster Rugby gave me the opportunity to come to Ireland and I am very grateful for that and have loved my time in Limerick. I’d also like to thank the Munster players for welcoming me with open arms into their environment and making me feel right at home from day one.

“It is still my hope to finish the season strong on the field with Munster Rugby and that is where my focus will be over the coming months. When that is to one side, I will get ready for a new challenge with Leinster Rugby.

“I have had a number of conversations with Leo and I am excited for what the future holds and experiencing a new city and a new rugby environment.”

Leo Cullen on the province’s new signing.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also acknowledged Jenkins’ struggles with injury but is confident that the sizeable South African can add plenty to his team when fully fit.

“We understand how unfortunate Jason has been with injuries since his arrival in Ireland but everyone can also see what he brings to the table in terms of his physicality, his size and his skillset and we look forward to welcoming him to Leinster Rugby ahead of next season,” Cullen said.

“I know from talking to him that he is looking forward to the challenge and putting his hand up for selection in a competitive group of players.

“It’s been a very positive week or so for us on the contracting front and we are always looking to bolster the talent we have nurtured from the ground up with players from abroad.

“When you consider the addition of the four South African teams to the United Rugby Championship we believe that Jason is the right profile for us and that he will also add hugely from his experiences in other environments.”

