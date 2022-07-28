Leinster Rugby appoint new CEO following Mick Dawson’s retirement

Shane Nolan has been appointed as the new CEO of Leinster Rugby in place of Mick Dawson, who is retiring after 21 years in the job.

Nolan, who is currently Managing Director, New Business Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Google will start in the role this November, with Dawson staying on until then.

The County Meath native has plenty of experience in rugby, having played for Navan RFC as well as Connacht’s U20s team and has held a Leinster season ticket for a decade.

Leinster Rugby welcomes Shane Nolan.

“We are delighted that Shane will be joining Leinster Rugby as our new CEO,” said Leinster Rugby President Debbie Carty said.

“A life-long sports enthusiast and active rugby supporter, Shane has an informed appreciation of the game across domestic and professional rugby in Leinster.

“He has a very strong track record as a senior leader of multi-disciplinary functions and teams, and we are excited to have him lead our outstanding team across the organisation through our next stage of development and growth.

“On behalf of all rugby people across the province, I’d like to thank Mick Dawson for his years of leadership and commitment to Leinster Rugby. He is a key architect of the successful development of Leinster Rugby in all its facets and he will leave an enduring legacy when he departs later this year.”

‘I am thrilled and honoured to be taking on the role.’

Nolan will become the province’s first chief executive officer in over two decades and spoke of his excitement to get started.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be taking on the role of Leinster Rugby CEO,” Dawson said.

“Leinster is a powerhouse in its field, both on and off the pitch, thanks to the brilliant leadership of Mick and all of the outstanding team at Leinster Rugby.

“I am excited to work with everyone in the organisation as we look to embark on the next stage of development and success.”

