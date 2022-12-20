Leinster issue positive update on Tadhg Furlong injury

Leinster have announced that Tadhg Furlong has increased his training load and could be available for the St. Stephen’s Day derby against Munster.

Furlong missed Leinster’s two Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against Racing 92 and Gloucester, after he suffered an ankle injury late on in his side’s recent win against Ulster.

A decision has yet to be made on whether Furlong will be available for the game against Munster next Monday, although he will be further assessed throughout the week.

In further positive news, Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour both came through the game against Gloucester without any issues on their returns from injury.

Will Connors is also nearing a return from a bicep injury as he looks to step up his rehabilitation this week.

Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson have been ruled out.

Ed Byrne is expected to be out for up to 12 weeks however, as he will undergo a procedure on his knee this week for an injury he suffered in the game against Gloucester.

Academy prop Thomas Clarkson will be unavailable for up to eight weeks after he suffered an arm injury while playing for Dublin University in the All Ireland League.

There is no further injury update on Jason Jenkins, Robbie Henshaw, Martin Moloney, Ciarán Frawley, James Tracy, Charlie Ryan and Tommy O’Brien.

Bad news for Ulster on the injury front.

Ulster have been dealt with further blows after their loss to La Rochelle on Saturday, as Billy Burns and Rob Herring will be unavailable for selection for Friday night’s game against Connacht.

Burns suffered a concussion while Herring sustained a rib injury, which has left Ulster short of options at out-half as Ian Madigan and Angus Curtis are both currently ruled out with knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale and Aaron Sexton remain on the injured players list.

