Leinster player ratings after a physically dominant La Rochelle get the job done

Leinster were well and truly second-best as a physically dominant La Rochelle side booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup final.

Leinster started the game as the stronger side, but La Rochelle slowly but surely seized control of the game to end Leinster’s dreams of a fifth Champions Cup title. Check out our Leinster player ratings below.

Leinster player ratings.

15. Hugo Keenan: 6

The reliable fullback didn’t have a huge amount to do this afternoon, but did all that was asked of him when he was called upon. Perhaps could have given himself as an attacking option more often when Leinster did have the ball.

14. Jordan Larmour: 6

Looks dangerous with ball in hand but wasn’t given many opportunitiues as La Rochelle controlled the lion’s share pf possession.

13. Garry Ringrose: 5

The 26-year-old only returned from injury in last week’s Rainbow Cup game against Munster and looked rusty at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre. He made one nice half break but was shaky in defence.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 7

The Ireland centre has been excellent in recent times but he couldn’t quite make his presence felt in this game. Made a couple of strong carries but wasn’t as solid in defence as he usually is.

11. James Lowe: 6

Made a couple of good carries down the right wing but couldn’t convert any of those chances into points. Gave away a silly penalty in the second half which resulted in him going to the sin bin for 10 metres.

10. Ross Byrne: 7

Was good from the boot again and took his try well late on in the second half. While he can control the game well however, it must be said he doesn’t offer a huge amount himself in attack.

9. Luke McGrath: 6

Was able to get the ball out quickly but the Leinster backs were unable to break down La Rochelle’s defence. Went to the box kick too much without having much success with it.

8. Jack Conan: 7

Made loads of carries in the first half, ultimately racking up 39 metres, but as La Rochelle’s dominance in the game grew he was resigned to defensive duties.

7. Josh van der Flier: 7

Busy in defence but wasn’t allowed get his hands near the ball at ruck time. Good tackle on Tawera Kerr-Barlow to prevent a try in the second half.

6. Rhys Ruddock: 5

Used his sizeable frame well as he made a few strong carries and nice tackles but ultimately had to come off within the opening 30 minutes due to injury.

5. James Ryan: 6

An uncharacteristically quiet performance from the Ireland lock, although maybe not surprising given his lack of game time in recent months.

4. Devin Toner: 6

Was driven back too easily in the tackle by an enormously physical effort from the La Rochelle pack. Was busy in defence but is starting to struggle with the intensity in big games.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 7

Took his try well and was busy in the loose as usual. The Wexford man didn’t last as long as he normally does, being replaced by Andrew Porter after 56 minutes.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 8

Loads of carries and tackles. Always manages to make ground from the tap and goes from five metres out. Leinster’s best player on what was a disappointing performance overall from the province.

1. Cian Healy: 6

Plenty of tackles and carries in the first half but was narrowly beaten in the scrum battle by the enormous Uini Atonio.

Replacements: 5

Weren’t able to keep Leinster in the game in the second half as La Rochelle’s power eventually wore down the visitor’s success.

