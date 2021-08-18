Leinster and Munster set to begin life in the URC against South African opposition

Leinster and Munster will welcome South African opposition to Ireland in the first round of the newly-named United Rugby Championship.

Four former South African Super Rugby sides – the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions – will play against the best of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy this coming season in a new 16-team competition that replaces the Pro14.

According to The Irish Times, Leinster will host last season’s Rainbow Cup finalists the Bulls, while Munster will play the Sharks at Thomond Park.

Ulster will welcome Glasgow Warriors to Belfast in the opening round while Connacht will take on Cardiff in Wales.

Springboks stars set to miss the opening two rounds of action.

While Leinster and Munster can expect to have their hands full against the Bulls and the Sharks, who have proven themselves to be South Africa’s strongest sides in recent years, they are likely to be without some of their best players for the first few weeks of the URC.

The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks on September 25 and October 2 in the Rugby Championship, the same weekends as the opening two rounds of the URC.

👍 if you're looking forward to the new season kicking off next month!#LeinsterRugby #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/lW5eeTZvUF — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) August 12, 2021

The URC features fewer fixtures than its predecessor the Pro14, which means that games won’t be clashing with test matches involving Ireland, Wales, Italy or Scotland which are scheduled during the official northern hemisphere international window.

However, as the Springboks still play their international rugby in the southern hemisphere’s premier competition, there will likely be fixture clashes with the South African clubs at the start of every season.

URC set to deliver a more competitive tournament than its predecessor.

While some of South Africa’s best and brightest won’t be available for the opening two rounds of the URC, the tournament has taken measures to ensure the best players are involved in as many games as possible.

The URC will feature 18 rounds of regular-season action, down from the Pro14’s 21, which will help to reduce the amount of squad rotation used by each team.

The league, which has been dominated by Leinster in the last four seasons, may well crown a new champion this season thanks to the influx of World Cup-winning Springboks in the South African sides.

The four South African sides will not compete in the upcoming season of the Heineken Champions Cup, but will be eligible to qualify for the following season of Europe’s premier club competition.

Read More About: leinster rugby, munster rugby, united rugby championship