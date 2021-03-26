Close sidebar

Leinster and Munster bring back the big guns for Guinness Pro14 final

by Eoin Harte
Leinster

Leinster and Munster have both welcomed several Ireland internationals back to their starting teams for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final.

While captain Johnny Sexton has been named on the bench for Leinster, several Ireland internationals have come straight back into Leinster’s starting 15, having played England just six days ago.

Four players who started against England – Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan – will start for Leinster, while several other players involved in Ireland’s last game have also been named to start.

Similarly, four Munster players – Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne and CJ Stander – who started in Ireland’s win against England will also start for their province.

Munster have named the strongest side available to them, save perhaps Dave Kilcoyne who starts on the bench after suffering an injury during Ireland’s last Six Nations match.

Fans of the southern province will be excited to see Joey Carbery start against Leinster, having recently made his return from a long-term ankle injury.

Check out both team’s matchday squads for the Guinness Pro14 final.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Rory O’Loughlin, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Dave Kearney, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Luke McGrath (captain), 1. Cian Healy, 2. Rónan Kelleher, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Scott Fardy, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Ross Molony, 20 Ryan Baird, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. James Lowe

Munster

15. Mike Haley, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Conor Murray, 1. James Cronin, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Gavin Coombes, 7. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Craig Casey, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Rory Scannell

