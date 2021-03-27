Leinster and Munster player ratings after a physical Pro14 final

Leinster have been crowned Pro14 champions for the fourth consecutive year, after they smothered Munster at the RDS Arena.

Munster put in a massive defensive effort but were ultimately unable to get their hands on the ball enough in what was a serious physical encounter. Check out the player ratings for both Leinster and Munster below.

Leinster player ratings.

15. Hugo Keenan: 7

Made a lovely break in the first half after a nice offload from Josh van der Flier and was rarely troubled by any Munster kicks to the backfield.

14. Jordan Larmour: 7

Looked good with ball in hand and made a couple of signature side steps, but wasn’t given much space by the Munster defence.

13. Rory O’Loughlin: 8

Defended the midfield very well with his centre partner, and looked dangerous when he had the ball.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 9

The Athlone native is in simply superb form at the moment, and put in another brilliant performance in both attack and defence.

11. Dave Kearney: 6

The Leinster veteran perhaps wasn’t as involved as he would have liked, but looked good when given an opportunity.

10. Ross Byrne: 6

Struggled to break down Munster’s defensive line but didn’t do much wrong other than one missed kick at goal.

9. Luke McGrath: 8

His quick delivery kept Munster constantly on their toes, while he also made a number of well-placed tactical kicks.

8. Jack Conan: 9

Showed great strength to get over for the only try of the game. Almost scored a second try but a good tackle from Joey Carbery cut him down before the line.

Deservedly won the player of the match award.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

Made a table-topping 20 tackles and also made a lovely offload to Hugo Keenan that almost resulted in a Leinster try.

6. Rhys Ruddock: 9

The Leinster flanker never disappoints, as he made a whopping 22 carries. He also made some dominant tackles when Munster were able to get their hands on the ball.

5. Scott Fardy: 6

Made one good carry that saw him held up over the try line but the former Wallaby was quiet compared to most of the Leinster pack.

4. Devin Toner: 7

The Meath man put in a solid performance on the day he became Leinster’s most-capped player, doing everything that was asked of him.

3. Andrew Porter: 7

Made his presence known in the scrum, and put in a typical busy shift with plenty of carries and tackles.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 8

The hooker offers plenty in attack, making a couple of dangerous breaks, while he also did plenty in defence, making 15 tackles in total.

1. Cian Healy: 7

Did plenty of dirty work, and along with Porter, got the upper hand on Munster in the scrum.

Replacements: 8

Leinster were blessed with an incredible bench that included the likes of Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird, which helped to seal the final for the home team.

FULL-TIME: Leinster 16-6 Munster All over at the RDS and Leinster take the victory.#LEIvMUN #GuinnessPRO14 #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 27, 2021

Munster player ratings

15. Mike Haley: 6

Covered Munster’s back field well when it was required, but Haley failed to make much of a mark on the game.

14. Andrew Conway: 5

Didn’t make any noticeable mistakes but the Munster winger never came looking for the ball and ultimately had very little to do.

13. Chris Farrell: 8

The Munster centre put in a massive defensive effort and made a few nice plays with ball in hand.

12. Damian de Allende: 6

The Springbok centre defended quite well, but had very few opportunities to impress in attack.

11. Keith Earls: 5

No where near as good as he was against England last weekend, Earls never really got into the game and made a couple of unforced errors.

10. Joey Carbery: 6

Made a good chop tackle on Conan when the Leinster number eight was bearing down on the line, but had very few opportunities to show his talents in attack.

9. Conor Murray: 7

The fact that Murray made 10 tackles shows just how much of the ball Leinster had. Murray played well enough but was unable to manufacture anything that really troubled the opposition defence.

8. CJ Stander: 8

The now ex-Ireland international put in a tireless performance in defence, making 19 tackles in a game where Munster just couldn’t get their hands on the ball.

7. Peter O’Mahony: 6

Did well at the lineout but struggled to make his mark on the game before he came off injured in the 48th minute.

6. Gavin Coombes: 8

Easily Munster’s best attacking player, Coombes made 48 metres from 13 carries and also put in a busy shift in defence.

5. Tadhg Beirne: 8

Massive effort in defence, making 18 tackles in total, Beirne carried his brilliant Ireland form into his first game back with his province.

4. Jean Kleyn: 7

The big South African was Munster’s best defensive player in the first half, but fizzled out of the game as Leinster’s dominance began to show.

3. John Ryan: 7

The Munster prop put in plenty of tackles in what was a massive defensive effort from the southern province, but came off second best at scrum time.

2. Niall Scannell: 6

Munster’s lineout functioned well, largely thanks to Scannell, and put in a decent defensive shift.

1. James Cronin: 6

Was busy in defence like most of his teammates but couldn’t quite hold Leinster’s impressive front row in the scrum.

Replacements: 5

Munster’s bench failed to live with the more experienced Leinster replacements, as the game slipped away from the visitors in the second half.

Read More About: leinster rugby, munster rugby, Player ratings, pro14