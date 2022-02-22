Leinster and Munster agree to Aviva Stadium fixture switch

Leinster have announced that their game against Munster set to be played at the Aviva Stadium on April 2nd has been rescheduled to the weekend of May 20th/21st.

Munster will now host Leinster at Thomond Park on April 2nd instead, after Leinster agreed to essentially swap their home game with their provincial rivals.

The URC fixture at Thomond Park was originally meant to be played on December 26th but was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in Leinster’s squad.

The game was then rescheduled for the weekend of May 20th/21st, although there were doubts over Thomond Park’s availability, as the stadium was being used to host two Ed Sheeran concerts on May 5th and 6th.

Ed Sheeran concerts have prompted fixture swap.

Munster were unsure of whether the playing surface would be able to host a rugby match two weeks after the concert, with the province’s CEO thanking Leinster for their co-operation.

“Following a thorough consultation process between Munster Rugby, Leinster Rugby and the IRFU I believe we have reached the best possible outcome in this situation,” Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said.

“We have all done exceptionally well in adapting to challenging and unique circumstances over the last two years in an ever-changing landscape and we are grateful to our partners and supporters for their ongoing support and understanding.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of Leinster Rugby, the URC and broadcasters in working with us to find a practical solution for hosting our rescheduled Thomond Park game that was postponed over Christmas.”

📢 | Fixture update Our @URCOfficial games with Munster have been rearranged. 📰 | Read the full story 👉 https://t.co/j8LU9En0J6#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/GKu7e4Pe98 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 22, 2022

Leinster will now host Munster in May.

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson acknowledged that some supporters may be disappointed with the change of date but stressed that a solution needed to be found in order for Munster to use Thomond Park for their home fixture.

“This was not a straight forward process by any means but the reality is that we were approached by the IRFU and Munster Rugby with a view to facilitating a switch in dates for the two games,” Dawson said.

“We understand that there will be disappointment in particular amongst Leinster Rugby fans who have been planning for the game on April 2, but a solution needed to be found for that fixture in May with Thomond Park unavailable.

“The past few seasons have been difficult on us all and flexibility and working to find solutions in ever-changing scenarios has become the reality for all organisations and that is the case here also.

“We were faced with a dilemma and we worked hard together to find a solution that ensures that Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby supporters will enjoy two great days out in Aviva Stadium and Thomond Park.

“We now have a full fixture list in the United Rugby Championship and in the Champions Cup with plenty of big games, and big interpro games at that, to look forward to.”

