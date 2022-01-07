Leinster’s game against Montpellier again in doubt as French club report Covid cases

Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Montpellier is in doubt after the French club recorded new cases of Covid-19 in their squad.

Montpellier are set to travel to Dublin to play Leinster on January 16th in the next round of the Champions Cup, after the previous fixture between the two sides was cancelled due to Covid-related reasons.

Both Leinster and Montpellier had recorded positive cases in their squads in the week leading up to the game on December 17th, although both teams had also named squads to fulfil the fixture.

The EPCR stepped in, however, deciding that it was not safe for the game to go ahead, and awarded Montpellier a 28-0 bonus point win, as Leinster had recorded more cases closer to the match than the French side.

Montpellier confirm new Covid cases in their squad.

There is still nine days to go until Leinster are set to host Montpellier at the RDS Arena, but there is again concerns that the fixture will not be fulfilled as the French club confirmed new cases of Covid in their squad.

“While the professional group of Montpellier Hérault Rugby is preparing the trip to the Ernest-Wallon stadium to face the Stade Toulousain this Sunday, January 9th, some positive cases for Covid-19, as well as several symptomatic cases, have been detected within the squad,” the statement reads.

“The people concerned were immediately placed in isolation and the entire professional group will be subjected to a series of PCR tests in the morning.”

Montpellier’s Top 14 encounter with Toulouse on Sunday is still set to get ahead, as things stand.

Leinster are not happy with the previous match cancellation.

Leinster were not happy with the EPCR’s decision to award Montpellier a 28-0 win against them, especially after several Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games were postponed after a travel ban was put in place between France and the UK.

Tournament organisers had previously said that postponements would not be possible and that all cancellations would result in a walkover win for one side, which they then decided to reconsider.

Leinster have reportedly appealed the result, calling for their match against Montpellier to also be rescheduled, but as things stand, Montpellier have been awarded the win.

The Irish province haven’t played since their win against Bath on December 11th, as their last three fixtures have all been called off, while they are also not in action in the URC this weekend due to changes made to the fixtures list.

Read More About: leinster rugby, Montpellier rugby