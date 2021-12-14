Leinster’s game against Montpellier in doubt due to positive Covid-19 cases

Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Montpellier is in doubt after both clubs confirmed further positive cases of Covid-19 in their squads.

Montpellier announced this morning that Monday’s round of testing resulted in another positive case among their squad, which is the fifth over the course of the last seven days.

The Top 14 side are continuing to train in separate groups, before they are tested again tomorrow, while those who have tested positive are currently in isolation.

Montpellier have said that their current circumstances have “considerably impacted” their preparation for their encounter with Leinster.

🚨 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙦𝙪é 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙡 🚨 Suite à la série de tests effectuée ce lundi 13 décembre, le @MHR_officiel officialise un nouveau un cas positif à la Covid-19. Plus d’infos 👉🔗 https://t.co/QOu96piJqU#TeamMHR 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/x3PnDPAPtT — Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) December 14, 2021

Leinster return to training but confirm additional positive results.

Leinster are also having significant Covid-related issues in their squad, having had to cancel yesterday’s training session due to a number of new positive cases in their squad.

The province have confirmed that they have returned to training today, after a full round of antigen and PCR tests were carried out, although an additional number of senior players have tested positive and are now in self-isolation.

The players who tested negative are training at UCD today, and will take daily tests ahead of Friday’s planned game against Montpellier in France.

The two sides got off to very different starts in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Leinster will be full of confidence going into Friday’s match, if it goes ahead, having claimed a comfortable 45-20 bonus point win against Bath in the first round of the Champions Cup.

Montpellier, on the other hand, will be looking to put last weekend firmly behind them, as they succumbed to a 42-6 loss to Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park.

French sides do tend to play much better at home, but Montpellier will have to improve significantly if they hope to get a result against Leinster.

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, leinster rugby, Montpellier rugby