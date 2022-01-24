Leinster confirm Josh van der Flier injury, will be further assessed by Ireland’s medical team

Leinster have confirmed that Josh van der Flier suffered a minor groin injury against Bath, while Jordan Larmour has been cleared to play in the Six Nations.

Van der Flier scored a try in Leinster’s 64-7 win against Bath in the Heineken Champions Cup, but was replaced by Max Deegan in the 41st min after picking up the injury.

The Leinster flanker, who started in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nation Series tests, will be further assessed by the Irish medical team ahead of the Six Nations next month.

Larmour was temporarily replaced during the win against Bath due to a facial injury, having also been taken off in his province’s previous game against Bath, but isn’t an injury concern and is expected to be available for selection in Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are making good progress.

There was good news in regards to Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan, both of whom missed out on Leinster’s win against Bath on Saturday.

Furlong came off after just five minutes in Leinster’s win against Montpellier the previous week, while Ryan dropped out of the game against the French club due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the captain’s run the day before the match.

Leinster have said both men are making good progress however and will continue their recovery with the Irish medical team.

Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney could be available for this Saturday’s game against Cardiff but will undergo further monitoring this week, while there is no update on James Lowe, Dan Leavy, Conor O’Brien and Michael Milne.

📢 | Injury update Jordan Larmour will be available for Six Nations action ☘️ Read the full update 👉https://t.co/jXDQ2MtoXu#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/v9mOYSoFVf — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 24, 2022

Wasps flanker Thomas Young discharged from hospital in Limerick.

There is also good news about Wasps flanker Thomas Young, who suffered a neck injury during his side’s loss to Munster at Thomond Park.

Play was halted for roughly 10 minutes as Young received treatment and was stretchered off the pitch, and spent the night in University Hospital Limerick.

Thankfully, the Welshman has been discharged from the hospital and is free to fly back to Coventry to link up with Wasps.

Read More About: ireland rugby, leinster rugby