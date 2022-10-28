Leinster’s Jason Jenkins called up to Springboks squad

Leinster lock Jason Jenkins has seen his good form rewarded as he has been included in the Springboks’ Autumn Nations Series squad.

The sizeable South African lock has been plying his trade in Ireland since joining Munster ahead of the 2021/22 season, although injuries significantly curtailed Jenkins’ impact at the southern province.

Jenkins made the switch to Leinster ahead of the current season and has played a crucial role for his new team, having started in four of six URC fixtures so far, while he will also start against the Scarlets in Llanelli tonight.

His performances for Leinster have earned him a place in South Africa’s squad for upcoming matches against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

Jason Jenkins has earned another shot at international rugby.

Jenkins has just one Springboks cap to his name at present, having made his international debut for South Africa against Wales back in June 2018 when the two sides met in Washington D.C.

More than four years passed without any real indication that Jenkins could win another cap for his country, although he looks likely to play for his country again next month.

The 26-year-old is one of five locks included in the Springboks’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad, alongside Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber stressed that Jenkins has been in “fine form” for Leinster and said that he was “thrilled” to see him called up to what it is a largely settled squad.

Springbok and SA ‘A’ tours to Europe loading ✈

Two squads named to travel in the next week 🇿🇦

“We are facing three of the top five teams in the world” 🗣

More here: https://t.co/4uud6ZBW4j#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/KGN5nPXTsq — Springboks (@Springboks) October 28, 2022

South Africa’s Autumn Nations Series squad.

Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks)

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both DHL Stormers)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both DHL Stormers)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls)

Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

