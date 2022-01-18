Leinster issue positive injury update on Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour

Leinster have issued a positive injury update on Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour after the province’s 89-7 hammering of Montpellier on Sunday.

Ryan pulled out of Leinster’s meeting with Montpellier due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the captain’s run the day before the match, but is in contention to face Bath this Saturday and will be further assessed this week.

Tadhg Furlong picked up a calf injury early on in the match against Montpellier and was replaced by Michael Ala’alatoa after just six minutes, although the Wexford man didn’t look to be in too much discomfort.

The tighthead prop is also in contention to face Bath and will be monitored during the week, along with Larmour, who was replaced at half-time after suffering a dead leg.

Dave Kearney is continuing to recover from a back injury, as he increases his workload in training this week, while there is no further update on Dan Leavy, Conor O’Brien and Michael Milne.

📢 | 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are all in contention to play this weekend against Bath in the @ChampionsCup. 👊 📰 | Read the full injury update: https://t.co/WJ0GBxmJcu#LeinsterRugby #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/q4V9ODnZO6 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 18, 2022

Andy Farrell will be eagerly awaiting news on Furlong and Ryan.

While it’s probably fair to say that Leinster won’t need the services of Furlong, Ryan and Larmour to beat Bath on Saturday, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping all are available for the start of the Six Nations.

Furlong and Ryan started in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series tests, while the latter also captained his country in the third test against Argentina in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Larmour didn’t get any game time with Ireland in November, although he has already amassed 30 caps for his country at the age of 24.

Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales is still over two weeks away, but a run out for Furlong, Ryan and Larmour this weekend would do them the world of good after a Covid-19 enforced break over the festive period.

