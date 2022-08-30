Leinster’s Conor O’Brien forced into retirement at 26

Leinster centre Conor O’Brien has been forced to retire at the age of 26 due to a persistent hamstring injury.

O’Brien made his debut for Leinster back in November 2017 against Glasgow Warriors and racked up 24 appearances in total for his native province, although injuries have significantly hampered his game time.

A talented athlete, the Mullingar man played Gaelic football and hurling for Westmeath at underage levels before deciding to focus on a career in rugby.

That career has now unfortunately come to an end however, with O’Brien calling time on his stint in professional rugby off the back of medical advice.

Conor O’Brien announces his retirement.

“It’s a very difficult decision to make or more to the point, a very difficult conversation to have with the medics but over the last few years we left no stone unturned in Leinster Rugby to try to get myself back to where I felt I should be,” O’Brien said.

“I’d like to wholeheartedly thank my physiotherapist Karl Denvir and the team doctor, Prof John Ryan for all their help.

“There are so many highs as an athlete but definitely there are lows as well and the team off the pitch of doctors and physios are brilliant because they pick us up from our lowest, time and time again. I can’t thank them enough.”

Conor O’Brien has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect due to injury. A big thank you to Conor for his years of service with Leinster Rugby. 📰 | Read the full story 👉 https://t.co/KaocbGNiOf#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/O1rTgTVTP0 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) August 29, 2022

‘It’s great to hear that he has his next move sorted.’

O’Brien’s injury troubles meant that he played just once last season, a game against the Dragons in October which ended up being his last appearance for Leinster.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to O’Connor while acknowledging the 26-year-old’s career ended in disappointing fashion.

“The last few years have been hugely frustrating for Conor and it’s very disappointing the way that it has ended for him,” Cullen said.

“I know Conor and our medical team worked incredibly hard and no stone was left unturned but sometimes despite everyone’s best efforts, it doesn’t work out the way we’d all like.

“Conor burst onto the scene a few years ago and made his debut in Glasgow and he is a credit to Mullingar RFC and his family for how he has represented them all over the last few seasons.

“You could see that pride last week when we visited the club as part of our 12 county tour and they speak glowingly of Conor and the regular visits he makes to the club and how great he is with the next generation.

“It’s great to hear that he has his next move sorted and that is a credit to him and how he kept up his education while playing with Leinster. We wish Conor all the very best for the future and thank him for his contributions to Leinster Rugby.”

