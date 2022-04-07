Leinster and Connacht name teams for Heineken Champions Cup clash

Leinster and Connacht have both named teams packed full of Ireland internationals for their Heineken Champions Cup knock out encounter on Friday night.

Johnny Sexton has returned to Leinster’s starting team for the first time since before the Six Nations kicked off and will be partnered in the half-backs by Luke McGrath.

McGrath has got the nod over Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, who started for Ireland in all five of their Six Nations matches in recent months.

Just three players in Leinster’s starting team haven’t won a cap for Ireland; Ross Molony, Josh Murphy and Jimmy McGrath, while there is plenty more international talent in the bench.

Connacht have gone all guns blazing.

Andy Friend has named the strongest side available to him for Connacht’s first-ever Champions Cup knock-out game, with seven Ireland internationals named in the westerners’ starting team

Jack Carty has been named to captain the side opposite Leinster’s captain Sexton at number 10, in a Connacht backline with plenty of international talent in Kieran Marmion, Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Tiernan O’Halloran.

The game on Friday night at the Galway Sportsgrounds is just the first of two legs, with the return fixture taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin the following Friday.

The two-legged format is being used for the first time in the Champions Cup this weekend, although a single match will be played to decide each of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Check out the two match-day squads below.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (C)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Leva Fifita

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Tietie Tuimauga

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Sammy Arnold

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (C)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Josh Murphy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Devin Toner

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Read More About: connacht rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, leinster rugby