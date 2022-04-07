Leinster and Connacht name teams for Heineken Champions Cup clash

Leinster and Connacht have both named teams packed full of Ireland internationals for their Heineken Champions Cup knock out encounter on Friday night.
Johnny Sexton has returned to Leinster’s starting team for the first time since before the Six Nations kicked off and will be partnered in the half-backs by Luke McGrath.
McGrath has got the nod over Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, who started for Ireland in all five of their Six Nations matches in recent months.
Just three players in Leinster’s starting team haven’t won a cap for Ireland; Ross Molony, Josh Murphy and Jimmy McGrath, while there is plenty more international talent in the bench.
🚨 | 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞 𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥
Here is your #LeinsterRugby 23 to take on @connachtrugby in the @ChampionsCup Round of 16 first leg tomorrow
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 7, 2022
Connacht have gone all guns blazing.
Andy Friend has named the strongest side available to him for Connacht’s first-ever Champions Cup knock-out game, with seven Ireland internationals named in the westerners’ starting team
Jack Carty has been named to captain the side opposite Leinster’s captain Sexton at number 10, in a Connacht backline with plenty of international talent in Kieran Marmion, Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Tiernan O’Halloran.
The game on Friday night at the Galway Sportsgrounds is just the first of two legs, with the return fixture taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin the following Friday.
The two-legged format is being used for the first time in the Champions Cup this weekend, although a single match will be played to decide each of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
🟢 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🟢
Meet the Connacht 23 for tomorrow's 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 @ChampionsCup meeting with @leinsterrugby!
Full story: https://t.co/H4uBS8hVEJ pic.twitter.com/eYg7w1oGOH
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 7, 2022
Check out the two match-day squads below.
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Mack Hansen
10. Jack Carty (C)
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Matthew Burke
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Leva Fifita
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler
Replacements
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Tietie Tuimauga
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Abraham Papali’i
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Sammy Arnold
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (C)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Josh Murphy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley
