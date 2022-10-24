Leinster and Munster issue injury update after bruising derby encounter

Leinster and Munster have both been left with injury concerns following Saturday’s inter-provincial derby at the Aviva Stadium.

The home side came out on top of an absorbing encounter in front of 45,000 supporters in Dublin, and Leinster have also escaped with fewer injuries than Munster.

Jamie Osborne will undergo the graduated return to play protocols after suffering a head injury in a collision with Jean Kleyn, while Tadhg Furlong will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team for an ankle injury.

Furlong had been named to start for Leinster, but he was withdrawn just a couple of hours before the match kicked off after rolling his ankle in training on Thursday.

Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park will also be assessed by the IRFU medical team after linking up with the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series, although all three are stepping up their recovery this week.

📢 | Team news There is one late change to the Leinster Rugby matchday squad. Michael Ala’alatoa will start in place of Tadhg Furlong who has a minor ankle injury. Thomas Clarkson will now start on the bench. #LEIvMUN #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/UoJFw3VTTP — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 22, 2022

Good and bad news for Munster.

Munster have issued positive updates on Simon Zebo, Mike Haley and Roman Salanoa, all of whom will return to full team training this week after recovering from their respective injuries.

Edwin Edogbo has also stepped up his rehabilitation and could be available for selection for this Saturday’s derby against Ulster at Thomond Park.

Four players will go for scans after injuries sustained during the game against Leinster; Jack O’Sullivan, Liam Coombes, Tom Ahern and Jean Kleyn.

No update has been provided on Joey Carbery, who came off early against Leinster due to a shoulder injury, although he will be assessed by the IRFU’s medical team.

Stephen Archer has been ruled out for the foreseeable future as he will undergo ankle surgery today for an injury he sustained against the Bulls in the fifth round of the URC.

Munster have re-signed John Ryan on a three-month contract to cover for Archer, as the prop was left without a club after Wasps were placed into administration.

Irish-qualified centre Oli Morris has signed on with the province until the end of the season after he found himself in a similar situation to Ryan due to Worcester Warriors being placed into administration.

Meanwhile, Tom Ahern, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley have all signed two-year contract extensions.

Read More About: leinster rugby, munster rugby