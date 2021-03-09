Leinster and Munster drawn against French giants in Champions Cup draw

Share and Enjoy !

Two blockbuster clashes await Leinster and Munster in the round of the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Leinster have been drawn against three-time European champions Toulon, while Munster will take on four-time European champions Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

Both Leinster and Munster will be at home, as a result of winning both their pool matches, without having been awarded a forfeit due to complications caused by the pandemic.

Leinster will face reigning champions Exeter Chiefs or Lyon if they make it to the quarter-finals while Munster will play Wasps or Clermont.

Champions Cup Round of 16

Leinster Rugby vs RC Toulon, RDS Arena

Munster Rugby vs Toulouse, Thomond Park,

Racing 92 vs Edinburgh, Arena 92

Bordeaux Begles vs Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas

Wasps vs Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena

Gloucester Rugby vs La Rochelle, Kingsholm Stadium

Exeter Chiefs vs Lyon, Sandy Park

Scarlets vs Sale Sharks, Parc Y Scarlets

Champions Cup quarter finals

Exeter Chiefs/Lyon vs Leinster/Toulon

Wasps/Clermont vs Munster/Toulouse

Gloucester/La Rochelle vs Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Bordeaux Begles/Bristol Bears vs Racing 92/Edinburgh

Challenge Cup draw

Both Ulster and Connacht will travel to England for the last 16 round of the European Challenge Cup, with Ulster taking on Harlequins and Connacht facing Leicester Tigers.

Ulster will again play away from home should they make the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, as they will play either Dragons or Northampton Saints.

Connacht will be guaranteed a home quarter-final if they manage to beat Leicester and will face either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons in Galway.

Challenge Cup Round of 16

Dragons vs Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade

Ospreys vs Newcastle Falcons, Liberty Stadium

London Irish vs Cardiff Blues, Brentford Community Stadium

Harlequins vs Ulster, Twickenham Stoop

Benetton Rugby vs Agen, Stadio Monigo

Zebre Rugby vs Bath Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Leicester Tigers vs Connacht Rugby, Welford Road Stadium

Montpellier vs Glasgow Warriors, Altrad Stadium

Challenge Cup Quarter Finals

Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors vs Benetton Rugby/Agen

Dragons/Northampton Saints vs Harlequins/Ulster Rugby

Zebre Rugby/Bath Rugby vs London Irish/Cardiff Blues

Leicester Tigers/Connacht Rugby vs Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons

